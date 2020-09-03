Revenue cycle management is the process used by healthcare systems in the United States to track the revenue from patients, from their initial appointment or encounter with the healthcare system to their final payment of balance. The cycle can be defined as, “all administrative and clinical functions that contribute to the capture, management, and collection of patient service revenue.”

During the forecast period, billing & payment management applications of healthcare revenue cycle management software are poised to reflect impressive growth by registering a CAGR of 8.2%.

In 2018, the global Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Cerner

McKesson

Quest Diagnostics

athenahealth

Epic

EMC

CareCloud

Greenway

Allscripts

Qsi

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Software

Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospital

Long Term Care Centres

Rehibilitation Centres

Clinics

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Software are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Software

1.4.3 Services

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Software Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Hospital

1.5.3 Long Term Care Centres

1.5.4 Rehibilitation Centres

1.5.5 Clinics

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Software Market Size

2.2 Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Software Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Software Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Software Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.3 Global Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Software Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Software Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Software Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Software Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Software Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Software Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Software Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Software Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Software Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Software Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Software Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Software Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Software Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Software Key Players in China

7.3 China Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Software Market Size by Type

7.4 China Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Software Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Software Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Software Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Software Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Software Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Software Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Software Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Software Key Players in India

10.3 India Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Software Market Size by Type

10.4 India Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Software Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Software Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Software Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Cerner

12.1.1 Cerner Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Software Introduction

12.1.4 Cerner Revenue in Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Software Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Cerner Recent Development

12.2 McKesson

12.2.1 McKesson Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Software Introduction

12.2.4 McKesson Revenue in Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Software Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 McKesson Recent Development

12.3 Quest Diagnostics

12.3.1 Quest Diagnostics Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Software Introduction

12.3.4 Quest Diagnostics Revenue in Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Software Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Quest Diagnostics Recent Development

12.4 athenahealth

12.4.1 athenahealth Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Software Introduction

12.4.4 athenahealth Revenue in Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Software Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 athenahealth Recent Development

12.5 Epic

12.5.1 Epic Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Software Introduction

12.5.4 Epic Revenue in Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Software Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Epic Recent Development

12.6 EMC

12.6.1 EMC Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Software Introduction

12.6.4 EMC Revenue in Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Software Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 EMC Recent Development

12.7 CareCloud

12.7.1 CareCloud Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Software Introduction

12.7.4 CareCloud Revenue in Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Software Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 CareCloud Recent Development

12.8 Greenway

12.8.1 Greenway Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Software Introduction

12.8.4 Greenway Revenue in Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Software Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Greenway Recent Development

12.9 Allscripts

12.9.1 Allscripts Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Software Introduction

12.9.4 Allscripts Revenue in Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Software Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Allscripts Recent Development

12.10 Qsi

12.10.1 Qsi Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Software Introduction

12.10.4 Qsi Revenue in Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Software Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Qsi Recent Development

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

