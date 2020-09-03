Working lifestyles round the clock, higher income rates, and e-commerce are further fueling the demand for paperboard packaging. Thanks to its fewer environmental impacts, increasingly increasing sustainable packaging for environmental protection and reduction of ecological footprints would drive the sector.

The increase in e-commerce sales and the rising demand for folded carton packaging are key factors driving the market studied. The existence of high-performance substitutes, however, is expected to hinder the growth of the studied market.

The report’s reach includes a thorough analysis of Global Paperboard Packaging Market global and regional markets with the reasons given for variations in the industry’s growth in some regions.

The paperboard packaging market has been segmented by product type (single face board, single wall board, double wall board, triple wall board), end-use industry (food & beverage packaging, consumer goods packaging, medical packaging, others).

Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, Financial data, Product landscape, Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:

1. DS Smith

2. Smurfit Kappa

3. Amcor

4. Mondi

5. Oji Holdings

6. WestRock, Acme Box

7. Clearwater Paper

8. San Diego Paper Box

9. Accurate Box

10. Cascades

11. Winston Packaging

12. Royal Paper Box

13. Nampak

14. Europac Group

15. Great Little Box Company

Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

o Single Face Board

o Single Wall Board

o Double Wall Board

o Triple Wall Board

By End-Use Industry:

o Food & Beverage Packaging

o Consumer Goods Packaging

o Medical Packaging

o Others

By Region:

North America

o North America, by Country

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

o North America, by Product Type

o North America, by End-Use industry

Western Europe

o Western Europe, by Country

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o The Netherlands

o Rest of Western Europe

o Western Europe, by Product Type

o Western Europe, by End-Use industry

Asia Pacific

o Asia Pacific, by Country

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Australia

o Indonesia

o Rest of Asia Pacific

o Asia Pacific, by Product Type

o Asia Pacific, by End-Use industry

Eastern Europe

o Eastern Europe, by Country

o Russia

o Turkey

o Rest of Eastern Europe

o Eastern Europe, by Product Type

o Eastern Europe, by End-Use industry

Middle East

o Middle East, by Country

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o Qatar

o Iran

o Rest of Middle East

o Middle East, by Product Type

o Middle East, by End-Use industry

Rest of the World

o Rest of the World, by Country

o South America

o Africa

o Rest of the World, by Product Type

o Rest of the World, by End-Use industry

Objectives of this report:

o To estimate the market size for paperboard packaging market on a regional and global basis.

o To identify major segments in paperboard packaging market and evaluate their market shares and demand.

o To provide a competitive scenario for the paperboard packaging market with major developments observed by key companies in the historic years.

o To evaluate key factors governing the dynamics of paperboard packaging market with their potential gravity during the forecast period.

Reasons to Buy This Report:

o Provides niche insights for the decision about every possible segment helping in the strategic decision-making process.

o Market size estimation of the paperboard packaging market on a regional and global basis.

o A unique research design for market size estimation and forecast.

o Identification of major companies operating in the market with related developments

o Exhaustive scope to cover all the possible segments helping every stakeholder in the paperboard packaging market.

Customization:

This study is customized to meet your specific requirements:

o By Segment

o By Sub-segment

o By Region/Country

o Product Specific Competitive Analysis

