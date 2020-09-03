For the secure operation of offshore loading systems mooring anchoring systems are of great importance. The safety of the mooring components is therefore of paramount importance to ensure breakage-free operations during the facility’s service life.

Key factors driving market growth include regulatory requirements to protect the integrity of mooring structures, and increasing concern for the protection of offshore oil and gas production facilities.

The Mooring Inspection Market is Segmented By Type (Below Water Inspection, Above Water Inspection), By Technology (MPI, UT, CVI, Mooring Line Dimension Measurement, Electromagnetic Detection, Others), By End-Use Industry (Oil, Natural gas, Others)

Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, Financial data, Product landscape, Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:

1. Welaptega

2. Oceaneering International

3. DeepOcean

4. Acteon Group

5. InterMoor

6. Deep Sea Mooring

7. DOF Subsea

8. Moffatt & Nichol

9. Delmar

10. Viking Seatech

11. Franklin Offshore Pvt. Ltd.

12. and JIFMAR Offshore Services

Market Segmentation:

By Type:

o Below Water Inspection (BWI)

o Above Water Inspection (AWI)

By Technology:

o MPI

o UT

o CVI

o Mooring Line Dimension Measurement

o Electromagnetic Detection

By End-Use Industry:

o Oil

o Natural Gas

o Others

By Region:

o North America

o By Country (US, Canada, Mexico)

o By Type

o By Technology

o By End-User Industry

o Western Europe

o By Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)

o By Type

o By Technology

o By End-User Industry

o Eastern Europe

o By Country (Russia, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe)

o By Type

o By Technology

o By End-User Industry

o Asia Pacific

o By Country (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

o By Type

o By Technology

o By End-User Industry

o Middle East

o By Country (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iran, Rest of Middle East)

o By Type

o By Technology

o By End-User Industry

o Rest of the World

o By Region (South America, Africa)

o By Type

o By Technology

o By End-User Industry

