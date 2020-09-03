Graph analytics is an exciting and fascinating new field for computational workloads, which is also known as network analysis. The ability to be used for analysis of social network influencer has created ample growth opportunities for the market in graph analytics.

During the forecast period the services segment is expected to expand at a rapid pace. Consulting, system development, and support and maintenance are the resources covered in the study.

During the forecast period, the large enterprises segment is expected to have a larger market size due to large amounts of data produced by big enterprises and rising demand for real-time graph analytics solutions and services.

The study further includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, Financial data, Product landscape, Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:

1. Google

2. Microsoft

3. IBM

4. AWS

5. Nuance Communications

6. Verint

7. Speechmatics

8. Vocapia Research

9. Twilio

10. Baidu

11. Facebook

12. iFLYTEK

13. Govivace

14. Deepgram

15. Nexmo

16. VoiceBase

17. Otter.ai

18. Voci

19. GL Communications

20. Contus

Market Segmentation:

By Component:

o Solutions

o Services

By Application:

o Route Optimization

o Fraud Detection

By Deployment Mode:

o On-Premises

o Cloud

By Organization Size:

o SMES

o Large Enterprise

By Vertical:

o Healthcare and Life Sciences

o Transportation and Logistics

o BFSI

By Region:

o North America

o North America, by Country

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

o North America, by Component

o North America, by Application

o North America, by Deployment Mode

o North America, by Organization Size

o North America, by Vertical

o Western Europe

o Western Europe, by Country

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o The Netherlands

o Rest of Western Europe

o Western Europe, by Component

o Western Europe, by Application

o Western Europe, by Deployment Mode

o Western Europe, by Organization Size

o Western Europe, by Vertical

o Asia Pacific

o Asia Pacific, by Country

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Australia

o Indonesia

o Rest of Asia Pacific

o Asia Pacific, by Component

o Asia Pacific, by Application

o Asia Pacific, by Deployment Mode

o Asia Pacific, by Organization Size

o Asia Pacific, by Vertical

o Eastern Europe

o Eastern Europe, by Country

o Russia

o Turkey

o Rest of Eastern Europe

o Eastern Europe, by Component

o Eastern Europe, by Application

o Eastern Europe, by Deployment Mode

o Eastern Europe, by Organization Size

o Eastern Europe, by Vertical

o Middle East

o Middle East, by Country

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o Qatar

o Iran

o Rest of Middle East

o Middle East, by Component

o Middle East, by Application

o Middle East, by Deployment Mode

o Middle East, by Organization Size

o Middle East, by Vertical

o Rest of the World

o Rest of the World, by Country

o South America

o Africa

o Rest of the World, by Component

o Rest of the World, by Application

o Rest of the World, by Deployment Mode

o Rest of the World, by Organization Size

o Rest of the World, by Vertical

Objectives of this report:

o To estimate market size for graph analytics market on regional and global basis.

o To identify major segments in graph analytics market and evaluate theirmarket shares and demand.

o To provide a competitive scenario for the graph analytics market with major developments observed by key companies in the historic years.

o To evaluate key factors governing the dynamics of graph analytics market with their potential gravity during the forecast period.

