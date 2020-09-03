Arabinogalactan is a versatile plant-based, water-soluble polysaccharide compound. Arabinogalactan comprises the galactose and arabinose molecules.

Arabinogalactan is a biopolymer, a carbohydrate form consisting of two arabinose and galactose monosaccharides. In terms of its structure and textural behavior it exhibits starch like properties. Arabinogalactan powder is commonly used as a dietary fiber in the form of supplements, for its medicinal properties.

Increasing understanding of consumption of health supplements is beneficial for the arabinogalactan powder market to maintain a healthy health. Today’s customer prefers to focus on preserving good health, rather than relying on healthcare.

The arabinogalactan market has been segmented by form (capsule, powder), by application (animal feed, cosmetic, food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, others).

Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, Financial data, Product landscape, Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:

1. Pure Encapsulations

2. VetriScience Laboratories

3. Thorne Research Inc.

4. Lonza, Ametis JSC

5. and FoodScience of Vermont.

Market Segmentation:

By Form:

o Capsule

o Powder

By Application:

o Animal Feed

o Cosmetic

o Food And Beverage

o Pharmaceuticals

o Others

