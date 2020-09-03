What is Power GaN?

Gallium Nitride (GaN) is a new material with improved performance in comparison to semiconductor devices such as SiC and GaAS. The market for Power GaN is anticipated to flourish in the near future attributed to its better performance, increasing commercial applications, as well as increasing demand for wireless charging. However, factors such as inadequate availability of GaN material may hamper the market growth.

The research dives deep into the global share, size, and trends, as well as growth rate of the Power GaN market to project its progress during the forecast period, i.e., 2021–2027. Most importantly, the report further identifies the past, present, and future trends that are expected to influence the development rate of the Power GaN market. The research segments the market on the basis of product type, application, and region.

The Insight Partners delivers well-researched industry-wide information on the Power GaN market. It studies the market’s essential aspects such as top participants, expansion strategies, business models, and other market features to gain improved market insights. Additionally, it focuses on the latest advancements in the sector and technological development, executive tools, and tactics that can enhance the performance of the sectors.

The “Global Power GaN Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Power GaN industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global Power GaN market with detailed market segmentation by device type, vertical and geography. The global Power GaN market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Power GaN market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report also includes the profiles of key Power GaN companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

Here we have listed the top Power GaN Market companies in the world

EFFICIENT POWER CONVERSION CORPORATION

2. FUJITSU

3. INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG

4. CREE INC.

5. MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC

6. TOSHIBA CORP.

7. TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY

8. GAN SYSTEMS

9. VISIC TECHNOLOGIES

10. NAVITAS SEMICONDUCTOR

Competitive scenario:

The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of Power GaN industries. It derives accurate insights to give a holistic view of the dynamic features of the business, including shares, profit generation, thereby directing focus on the critical aspects of the business.

Geographically, this report focuses on product sales, value, market share, and growth opportunity in key regions such as United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India.

Major highlights of the report:

An all-inclusive evaluation of the parent market

The evolution of significant market aspects

Industry-wide investigation of market segments

Assessment of the market value and volume in the past, present, and forecast years

Market share evaluation

Study of niche industrial sectors

Tactical approaches of the market leaders

Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market.

