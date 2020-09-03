Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Linear Alkyl Benzene Market market.

The global linear alkyl benzene market report has been segmented on the basis of application and region.

Global Linear Alkyl Benzene Market: Overview

Linear alkyl benzene (LAB) is an organic compound with chemical formula C6H5CnH2n+1. LAB is usually produced as an intermediate while producing surfactants in order to use in detergent. Linear alkenes are produced by dehydrogenation of hydrotreated kerosene and high purity linear paraffins or by partial polymerization of ethylene which is further reacted with benzene in presence of catalyst to produce linear alkyl benzenes. The catalysts used for alkylation of benzene and linear alkenes or mono-olefins are aluminium chloride (AlCl3) and Hydrogen fluoride (HF).

Global Linear Alkyl Benzene Market: Dynamics

Increasing demand for laundry detergents such as heavy-duty laundry liquids and laundry powders is a major factor expected to drive growth of the target market in the next coming years. Additionally, rapid industrialization, increasing demand for industrial and household cleaners, and increasing demand for linear alkyl benzene in wetting agents, ink solvents, paints, etc. are factors expected to fuel growth of the linear alkyl benzene market in years to come. Moreover, increasing demand for bio-based linear alkyl benzenes owing to growing awareness among consumers regarding health and hygiene is a factor expected to support growth of the global linear alkyl benzene market.

However, high raw material price is a factor which may restrain growth of the linear alkyl benzene market to certain extent.

Increasing focus for development of eco-friendly and bio-based detergents and cleaning solution is a factor expected to create revenue opportunity for manufacturers operating in the target market. Additionally, an approach to track the untapped market by prominent manufacturers is another factor offering lucrative opportunities for market growth. Increasing demand for industrial and household cleaners owing to awareness regarding hygiene and health is an ongoing trend observed in the target market.

Global Linear Alkyl Benzene Market: Segment Analysis

Among the application segments, the laundry detergents segment is expected to account for major revenue share in the target market in the next coming years. Increasing demand for heavy-duty laundry liquids, laundry powders, etc. is a factor driving growth of the segment market.

Global Linear Alkyl Benzene Market: Region Analysis

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to account for highest revenue share, and is projected to grow at significant CAGR in the next 10 years. This is due to rapid urbanization, coupled with high spending capacity of individuals, increasing demand for detergents and cleaning solutions in countries such as China, India, and others in the region. The linear alkyl benzene market in North America is expected to account for considerable revenue share in the target market, owing to changing lifestyle, high disposable income, and increasing demand for cleaning solutions in both industrial and household sectors. The Europe market is projected to register moderate growth in terms of revenue in the global linear alkyl benzene market, followed by the markets in Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

Global Linear Alkyl Benzene Market Segmentation:

Segmentation on the Basis of Application:

Laundry Detergents

Light-duty Dish-washing Liquid

Industrial Cleaners

Household Cleaners

Others (Wetting Agent, Ink Solvent, Etc.)

