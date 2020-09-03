In 2017, the global Engineering Software market size was 25800 million US$ and it is expected to reach 70000 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 13.3% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Engineering Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Engineering Software development in United States, Europe and China.
Engineering Software is reading Engineering calculation results, the dive to the user specified in the figure, the automatically generated structure construction drawing detail drawing Software.
Engineering Software design idea is automatically replaced engineer manual labor, greatly enhancing the working efficiency of the engineer, reduce design cost and shorten the design cycle.
The key players covered in this study
Autodesk
Bentley Systems
Dassault Systems
IBM
Geometric
Siemens PLM Software
SAP
Ansys
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Computer-Aided Designing (CAD) Software
Computer-Aided Engineering (CAE) Software
Computer-Aided Manufacturing (CAM) Software
Architecture, Engineering and Construction (AEC) Software
Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Software
Market segment by Application, split into
Design Automation
Plant Design
Product Design & Testing
Drafting & 3D Modeling
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Engineering Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Engineering Software development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Engineering Software are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Engineering Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Computer-Aided Designing (CAD) Software
1.4.3 Computer-Aided Engineering (CAE) Software
1.4.4 Computer-Aided Manufacturing (CAM) Software
1.4.5 Architecture, Engineering and Construction (AEC) Software
1.4.6 Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Software
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Engineering Software Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Design Automation
1.5.3 Plant Design
1.5.4 Product Design & Testing
1.5.5 Drafting & 3D Modeling
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Engineering Software Market Size
2.2 Engineering Software Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Engineering Software Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Engineering Software Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Engineering Software Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Engineering Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Engineering Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Engineering Software Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Engineering Software Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Engineering Software Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Engineering Software Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Engineering Software Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Engineering Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Engineering Software Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Engineering Software Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Engineering Software Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Engineering Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Engineering Software Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Engineering Software Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Engineering Software Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Engineering Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Engineering Software Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Engineering Software Key Players in China
7.3 China Engineering Software Market Size by Type
7.4 China Engineering Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Engineering Software Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Engineering Software Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Engineering Software Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Engineering Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Engineering Software Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Engineering Software Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Engineering Software Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Engineering Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Engineering Software Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Engineering Software Key Players in India
10.3 India Engineering Software Market Size by Type
10.4 India Engineering Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Engineering Software Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Engineering Software Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Engineering Software Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Engineering Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Autodesk
12.1.1 Autodesk Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Engineering Software Introduction
12.1.4 Autodesk Revenue in Engineering Software Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Autodesk Recent Development
12.2 Bentley Systems
12.2.1 Bentley Systems Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Engineering Software Introduction
12.2.4 Bentley Systems Revenue in Engineering Software Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Bentley Systems Recent Development
12.3 Dassault Systems
12.3.1 Dassault Systems Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Engineering Software Introduction
12.3.4 Dassault Systems Revenue in Engineering Software Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Dassault Systems Recent Development
12.4 IBM
12.4.1 IBM Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Engineering Software Introduction
12.4.4 IBM Revenue in Engineering Software Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 IBM Recent Development
12.5 Geometric
12.5.1 Geometric Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Engineering Software Introduction
12.5.4 Geometric Revenue in Engineering Software Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Geometric Recent Development
12.6 Siemens PLM Software
12.6.1 Siemens PLM Software Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Engineering Software Introduction
12.6.4 Siemens PLM Software Revenue in Engineering Software Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Siemens PLM Software Recent Development
12.7 SAP
12.7.1 SAP Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Engineering Software Introduction
12.7.4 SAP Revenue in Engineering Software Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 SAP Recent Development
12.8 Ansys
12.8.1 Ansys Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Engineering Software Introduction
12.8.4 Ansys Revenue in Engineering Software Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Ansys Recent Development
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
