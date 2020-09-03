In 2017, the global Energy Storage Technology market size was 12700 million US$ and it is expected to reach 25300 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 9.0% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Energy Storage Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Energy Storage Technology development in United States, Europe and China.

Energy Storage Technology refers to the electrical Energy through the certain Technology into chemical Energy, potential Energy and kinetic Energy, such as electromagnetic Energy form, make into the Energy has space can transfer or transferable time or quality control ability.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2318419

The major drivers for energy storage technologies market are identified as energy arbitrage across the globe, government funding and grants, growing smart grid infrastructure development, growing market for hybrid vehicles, and enhanced performance.

The key players covered in this study

Convergent Energy + Power

Hawaiian Electric

Alstom

ABB

General Electric

AES

Eos Energy Storage

S&C Electric

SEEO

Aquion Energy

Green Charge Networks

LG

Princeton Power

NEC

NRG Energy

Lithium-Ion

Advanced Lead Acid

Flow Batteries

Sodium Sulfur

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Electro Chemical Technology

Mechanical Technology

Thermal Storage Technology

Market segment by Application, split into

Transportation

Grid Storage

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Energy Storage Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Energy Storage Technology development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Energy Storage Technology are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-energy-storage-technology-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Energy Storage Technology Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Electro Chemical Technology

1.4.3 Mechanical Technology

1.4.4 Thermal Storage Technology

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Energy Storage Technology Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Transportation

1.5.3 Grid Storage

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Energy Storage Technology Market Size

2.2 Energy Storage Technology Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Energy Storage Technology Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Energy Storage Technology Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Energy Storage Technology Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Energy Storage Technology Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Energy Storage Technology Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Energy Storage Technology Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Energy Storage Technology Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Energy Storage Technology Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Energy Storage Technology Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Energy Storage Technology Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Energy Storage Technology Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Energy Storage Technology Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Energy Storage Technology Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Energy Storage Technology Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Energy Storage Technology Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Energy Storage Technology Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Energy Storage Technology Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Energy Storage Technology Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Energy Storage Technology Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Energy Storage Technology Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Energy Storage Technology Key Players in China

7.3 China Energy Storage Technology Market Size by Type

7.4 China Energy Storage Technology Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Energy Storage Technology Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Energy Storage Technology Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Energy Storage Technology Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Energy Storage Technology Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Energy Storage Technology Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Energy Storage Technology Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Energy Storage Technology Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Energy Storage Technology Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Energy Storage Technology Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Energy Storage Technology Key Players in India

10.3 India Energy Storage Technology Market Size by Type

10.4 India Energy Storage Technology Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Energy Storage Technology Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Energy Storage Technology Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Energy Storage Technology Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Energy Storage Technology Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Convergent Energy + Power

12.1.1 Convergent Energy + Power Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Energy Storage Technology Introduction

12.1.4 Convergent Energy + Power Revenue in Energy Storage Technology Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Convergent Energy + Power Recent Development

12.2 Hawaiian Electric

12.2.1 Hawaiian Electric Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Energy Storage Technology Introduction

12.2.4 Hawaiian Electric Revenue in Energy Storage Technology Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Hawaiian Electric Recent Development

12.3 Alstom

12.3.1 Alstom Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Energy Storage Technology Introduction

12.3.4 Alstom Revenue in Energy Storage Technology Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Alstom Recent Development

12.4 ABB

12.4.1 ABB Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Energy Storage Technology Introduction

12.4.4 ABB Revenue in Energy Storage Technology Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 ABB Recent Development

12.5 General Electric

12.5.1 General Electric Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Energy Storage Technology Introduction

12.5.4 General Electric Revenue in Energy Storage Technology Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 General Electric Recent Development

12.6 AES

12.6.1 AES Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Energy Storage Technology Introduction

12.6.4 AES Revenue in Energy Storage Technology Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 AES Recent Development

12.7 Eos Energy Storage

12.7.1 Eos Energy Storage Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Energy Storage Technology Introduction

12.7.4 Eos Energy Storage Revenue in Energy Storage Technology Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Eos Energy Storage Recent Development

12.8 S&C Electric

12.8.1 S&C Electric Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Energy Storage Technology Introduction

12.8.4 S&C Electric Revenue in Energy Storage Technology Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 S&C Electric Recent Development

12.9 SEEO

12.9.1 SEEO Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Energy Storage Technology Introduction

12.9.4 SEEO Revenue in Energy Storage Technology Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 SEEO Recent Development

12.10 Aquion Energy

12.10.1 Aquion Energy Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Energy Storage Technology Introduction

12.10.4 Aquion Energy Revenue in Energy Storage Technology Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Aquion Energy Recent Development

12.11 Green Charge Networks

12.12 LG

12.13 Princeton Power

12.14 NEC

12.15 NRG Energy

12.16 Lithium-Ion

12.17 Advanced Lead Acid

12.18 Flow Batteries

12.19 Sodium Sulfur

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2318419

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155