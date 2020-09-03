In 2017, the global Energy Storage Technology market size was 12700 million US$ and it is expected to reach 25300 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 9.0% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Energy Storage Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Energy Storage Technology development in United States, Europe and China.
Energy Storage Technology refers to the electrical Energy through the certain Technology into chemical Energy, potential Energy and kinetic Energy, such as electromagnetic Energy form, make into the Energy has space can transfer or transferable time or quality control ability.
Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2318419
The major drivers for energy storage technologies market are identified as energy arbitrage across the globe, government funding and grants, growing smart grid infrastructure development, growing market for hybrid vehicles, and enhanced performance.
The key players covered in this study
Convergent Energy + Power
Hawaiian Electric
Alstom
ABB
General Electric
AES
Eos Energy Storage
S&C Electric
SEEO
Aquion Energy
Green Charge Networks
LG
Princeton Power
NEC
NRG Energy
Lithium-Ion
Advanced Lead Acid
Flow Batteries
Sodium Sulfur
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Electro Chemical Technology
Mechanical Technology
Thermal Storage Technology
Market segment by Application, split into
Transportation
Grid Storage
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Energy Storage Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Energy Storage Technology development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Energy Storage Technology are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-energy-storage-technology-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Energy Storage Technology Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Electro Chemical Technology
1.4.3 Mechanical Technology
1.4.4 Thermal Storage Technology
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Energy Storage Technology Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Transportation
1.5.3 Grid Storage
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Energy Storage Technology Market Size
2.2 Energy Storage Technology Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Energy Storage Technology Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Energy Storage Technology Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Energy Storage Technology Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Energy Storage Technology Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Energy Storage Technology Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Energy Storage Technology Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Energy Storage Technology Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Energy Storage Technology Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Energy Storage Technology Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Energy Storage Technology Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Energy Storage Technology Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Energy Storage Technology Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Energy Storage Technology Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Energy Storage Technology Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Energy Storage Technology Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Energy Storage Technology Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Energy Storage Technology Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Energy Storage Technology Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Energy Storage Technology Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Energy Storage Technology Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Energy Storage Technology Key Players in China
7.3 China Energy Storage Technology Market Size by Type
7.4 China Energy Storage Technology Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Energy Storage Technology Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Energy Storage Technology Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Energy Storage Technology Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Energy Storage Technology Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Energy Storage Technology Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Energy Storage Technology Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Energy Storage Technology Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Energy Storage Technology Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Energy Storage Technology Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Energy Storage Technology Key Players in India
10.3 India Energy Storage Technology Market Size by Type
10.4 India Energy Storage Technology Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Energy Storage Technology Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Energy Storage Technology Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Energy Storage Technology Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Energy Storage Technology Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Convergent Energy + Power
12.1.1 Convergent Energy + Power Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Energy Storage Technology Introduction
12.1.4 Convergent Energy + Power Revenue in Energy Storage Technology Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Convergent Energy + Power Recent Development
12.2 Hawaiian Electric
12.2.1 Hawaiian Electric Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Energy Storage Technology Introduction
12.2.4 Hawaiian Electric Revenue in Energy Storage Technology Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Hawaiian Electric Recent Development
12.3 Alstom
12.3.1 Alstom Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Energy Storage Technology Introduction
12.3.4 Alstom Revenue in Energy Storage Technology Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Alstom Recent Development
12.4 ABB
12.4.1 ABB Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Energy Storage Technology Introduction
12.4.4 ABB Revenue in Energy Storage Technology Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 ABB Recent Development
12.5 General Electric
12.5.1 General Electric Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Energy Storage Technology Introduction
12.5.4 General Electric Revenue in Energy Storage Technology Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 General Electric Recent Development
12.6 AES
12.6.1 AES Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Energy Storage Technology Introduction
12.6.4 AES Revenue in Energy Storage Technology Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 AES Recent Development
12.7 Eos Energy Storage
12.7.1 Eos Energy Storage Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Energy Storage Technology Introduction
12.7.4 Eos Energy Storage Revenue in Energy Storage Technology Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Eos Energy Storage Recent Development
12.8 S&C Electric
12.8.1 S&C Electric Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Energy Storage Technology Introduction
12.8.4 S&C Electric Revenue in Energy Storage Technology Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 S&C Electric Recent Development
12.9 SEEO
12.9.1 SEEO Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Energy Storage Technology Introduction
12.9.4 SEEO Revenue in Energy Storage Technology Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 SEEO Recent Development
12.10 Aquion Energy
12.10.1 Aquion Energy Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Energy Storage Technology Introduction
12.10.4 Aquion Energy Revenue in Energy Storage Technology Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Aquion Energy Recent Development
12.11 Green Charge Networks
12.12 LG
12.13 Princeton Power
12.14 NEC
12.15 NRG Energy
12.16 Lithium-Ion
12.17 Advanced Lead Acid
12.18 Flow Batteries
12.19 Sodium Sulfur
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2318419
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155