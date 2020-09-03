In 2017, the global Energy Management Systems (EMS) market size was 33300 million US$ and it is expected to reach 99700 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 14.7% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Energy Management Systems (EMS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Energy Management Systems (EMS) development in United States, Europe and China.
Energy Management Systems (EMS) is to help industrial production enterprises to expand production at the same time, reasonable plan and use energy, reducing energy consumption per unit product, improve the economic benefit of information control system.
Energy has become an indispensable to human society, basic elements, reasonable layout configuration and control function can significantly improve energy facilities and energy utilization efficiency and reduce costs.
The key players covered in this study
Honeywell
Siemens
Schneider Electrical
GE
C3 Energy
GridPoint
Johnson Controls
…
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
IEMS
BEMS
HEMS
Market segment by Application, split into
Power & Energy
Telecom & IT
Manufacturing
Retail & Offices
Healthcare
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Energy Management Systems (EMS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Energy Management Systems (EMS) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Energy Management Systems (EMS) are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Energy Management Systems (EMS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 IEMS
1.4.3 BEMS
1.4.4 HEMS
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Energy Management Systems (EMS) Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Power & Energy
1.5.3 Telecom & IT
1.5.4 Manufacturing
1.5.5 Retail & Offices
1.5.6 Healthcare
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Energy Management Systems (EMS) Market Size
2.2 Energy Management Systems (EMS) Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Energy Management Systems (EMS) Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Energy Management Systems (EMS) Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Energy Management Systems (EMS) Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Energy Management Systems (EMS) Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Energy Management Systems (EMS) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Energy Management Systems (EMS) Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Energy Management Systems (EMS) Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Energy Management Systems (EMS) Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Energy Management Systems (EMS) Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Energy Management Systems (EMS) Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Energy Management Systems (EMS) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Energy Management Systems (EMS) Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Energy Management Systems (EMS) Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Energy Management Systems (EMS) Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Energy Management Systems (EMS) Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Energy Management Systems (EMS) Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Energy Management Systems (EMS) Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Energy Management Systems (EMS) Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Energy Management Systems (EMS) Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Energy Management Systems (EMS) Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Energy Management Systems (EMS) Key Players in China
7.3 China Energy Management Systems (EMS) Market Size by Type
7.4 China Energy Management Systems (EMS) Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Energy Management Systems (EMS) Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Energy Management Systems (EMS) Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Energy Management Systems (EMS) Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Energy Management Systems (EMS) Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Energy Management Systems (EMS) Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Energy Management Systems (EMS) Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Energy Management Systems (EMS) Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Energy Management Systems (EMS) Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Energy Management Systems (EMS) Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Energy Management Systems (EMS) Key Players in India
10.3 India Energy Management Systems (EMS) Market Size by Type
10.4 India Energy Management Systems (EMS) Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Energy Management Systems (EMS) Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Energy Management Systems (EMS) Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Energy Management Systems (EMS) Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Energy Management Systems (EMS) Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Honeywell
12.1.1 Honeywell Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Energy Management Systems (EMS) Introduction
12.1.4 Honeywell Revenue in Energy Management Systems (EMS) Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Honeywell Recent Development
12.2 Siemens
12.2.1 Siemens Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Energy Management Systems (EMS) Introduction
12.2.4 Siemens Revenue in Energy Management Systems (EMS) Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Siemens Recent Development
12.3 Schneider Electrical
12.3.1 Schneider Electrical Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Energy Management Systems (EMS) Introduction
12.3.4 Schneider Electrical Revenue in Energy Management Systems (EMS) Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Schneider Electrical Recent Development
12.4 GE
12.4.1 GE Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Energy Management Systems (EMS) Introduction
12.4.4 GE Revenue in Energy Management Systems (EMS) Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 GE Recent Development
12.5 CChapter Three: Energy
12.5.1 CChapter Three: Energy Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Energy Management Systems (EMS) Introduction
12.5.4 CChapter Three: Energy Revenue in Energy Management Systems (EMS) Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 CChapter Three: Energy Recent Development
12.6 GridPoint
12.6.1 GridPoint Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Energy Management Systems (EMS) Introduction
12.6.4 GridPoint Revenue in Energy Management Systems (EMS) Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 GridPoint Recent Development
12.7 Johnson Controls
12.7.1 Johnson Controls Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Energy Management Systems (EMS) Introduction
12.7.4 Johnson Controls Revenue in Energy Management Systems (EMS) Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Johnson Controls Recent Development
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
