What is Laser Cleaning?

Laser cleaning technology is the tool for removal of extended contamination layers or impurities from the solid surface of a material by physically using laser irradiation. Innovative laser cleaning technology is capable of significantly reduce the costs, enhance process quality, improve safety & prolong the service life of high-value surfaces.

Rising inclination toward laser cleaning over conventional approach and the burgeoning demand for laser cleaning in numerous applications such as industrial usage, conservation, and restoration are the major factors driving the growth of the global laser cleaning market. However, high cost and lack of technical skills worldwide is hampering the growth of the global laser cleaning market.

Here we have listed the top Laser Cleaning Market companies in the world

Coherent, Inc.

2. Trumpf

3. Clean Lasersysteme GmbH

4. Advanced Laser Technology

5. General Lasertronics

6. IPG Photonics

7. Laser Photonics

8. White Lion Dry Ice & Laser Cleaning Technology GmbH

9. ARCS-ANILOX ROLL CLEANING SYSTEMS, INC.

10. Laserax

