What is Outplacement Services?

Outplacement services are defined as a process of the company that assists in providing employment opportunities to the recently terminated employees. These services are willing to support and provide provision to individuals who are exiting the business. Outsourcing agencies provide assistance to former employee’s transition to new jobs and also help them re-orient themselves in the job. Outplacement services offers practical and emotional specialist career coaching support and enables an individual to circumnavigate the competitive job market and move into suitable new occupation as soon as possible.

U.S. Outplacement Services Market Outlook

In the report, the market outlook section mainly encompasses fundamental dynamics of the market which include drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges faced by the industry. Drivers and Restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors of the market.

Safety against litigation, economic feasibility, rising customizable services and frequent mass hiring & layoffs have been driving the U.S. outplacement services market. On the other hand, risks of fraudulent agencies approach and privacy concerns might act as restraints for the overall market at a U.S. level.

The "U.S. Outplacement Services Market" is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide a classified data regarding latest trends in the market.

U.S. Outplacement Services Market Competitive Landscape

The “U.S. Outplacement Services Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on U.S. market including some of the major players such as Adecco, Randstad

Mercer, Manpowergroup, Hays, Hudson U.S. Inc, Prima Careers, Career Insight Group, Velvetjobs, Careerarc Group Llc, Connor, Frederickson Partners, Careerpro Inc., Chiumento Limited. Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated for such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight to the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis. The competitive landscape section also includes key development strategies, market share and market ranking analysis of the above mentioned players globally.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 INTRODUCTION 12

1.1 MARKET DEFINITION 12

1.2 HISTORY OF OUTPLACEMENT SERVICES 13

1.3 RESEARCH TIMELINES 14

1.4 ASSUMPTIONS 14

1.5 LIMITATIONS 15

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 16

2.1 DATA MINING 16

2.2 SECONDARY RESEARCH 16

2.3 PRIMARY RESEARCH 16

2.4 SUBJECT MATTER EXPERT ADVICE 16

2.5 QUALITY CHECK 17

2.6 FINAL REVIEW 17

2.7 DATA TRIANGULATION 17

2.8 BOTTOM-UP APPROACH 18

2.9 TOP DOWN APPROACH 18

2.10 RESEARCH FLOW 19

2.11 DATA SOURCES 19

2.12 PRIMARY INTERVIEWS 20

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 21

3.1 OVERVIEW OF THE MARKET 21

3.2 KEY FINDINGS 22

4 U.S. OUTPLACEMENT SERVICES MARKET INSIGHTS 23

