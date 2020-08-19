Market Overview:

The global Agricultural Microbialsmarket was valued at USD 2.50billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 8.78billionby 2025, growing at a CAGR of 15.0% from 2017 to 2025.

The advent of useful micro-organisms has given boost to demand for agricultural microbials. These microbes present a natural way of restoring soil nutrients coupled with crop protection. Growing awareness about organic farming is expected to boost demand for agricultural microbials over the forecast period.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Growing awareness regarding usage of agricultural microbials over agrochemicals

1.2 Increasing costs of fertilizers and pesticides

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Shorter shelf life

2.2 Impact of climate change

Market Segmentation:

The global Agricultural Microbialsmarket is segmented on the type, crop type, function, formulation, mode of application, and region.

1. By Type:

1.1 Bacteria

1.2 Protozoa

1.3 Viruses

1.4 Fungi

2. By Crop Type:

2.1 Grains and Cereals

2.2 Pulses and Oilseeds

2.3 Vegetables and Pulses

2.4 Others

3. By Function:

3.1 Crop Protection

3.2 Soil Amendment

4. By Formulation:

4.1 Liquid

4.2 Dry

5. By Mode of Application:

5.1 Seed Treatment

5.2 Soil Treatment

5.3 Foliar Spray

6. By Region:

6.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

6.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

6.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

6.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

6.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. BASF SE

2. Certis USA

3. DOW Agrosciences

4. Nufarm Ltd.

5. Sumitomo Chemical

6. Novozymes A/S

7. Koppert BV

8. Syngenta AG

9. Monsanto Company

10. Bayer CropScience AG

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

