Market Overview:

The global Trace Minerals in Feed market was valued at USD 408.3million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 689.8millionby 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2017 to 2025.

Trace minerals in animal feed is expected to increase as the nutritional awareness among farmers in increasing. The awareness about trace minerals and their function is expected to boost demand for trace minerals in animal feed. The demand is expected to be high in Asia Pacific owing to large portions of land under cultivation.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Rise in feed production

1.2 Growth in organized livestock sector

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Fluctuating raw material prices

2.2 Lack of awareness in developing countries

Market Segmentation:

The global Trace Minerals in Feedmarket is segmented on the livestock, type, chelate, form, and region.

1. By Livestock:

1.1 Swine

1.2 Ruminants

1.3 Poultry

1.4 Aquaculture

1.5 Others

2. By Type:

2.1 Zinc

2.2 Iron

2.3 Copper

2.4 Manganese

2.5 Cobalt

2.6 Chromium

2.7 Others

3. By Chelate Type:

3.1 Proteinates

3.2 Amino Acids

3.3 Polysaccharides

3.4 Others

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. BASF

2. ADM

3. Kemin

4. BluestarAdisseo

5. Phibro

6. Alltech

7. DSM

8. DLG Group

9. Nutreco

10. Zinpro

11. Cargill

12. Invivo

13. Novus

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET INTELLIGENCE:

Research study on the Trace Minerals in Feedmarketwas performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the Research Methodology of Verified Market Intelligence and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

