Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) Market Analysis

Technological intervention and digitization are being transformed in profound ways, and healthcare delivery is no exception. On the supply side, myriads of novel technologies – IT robotics automation, artificial intelligence (AI), precision medicine augmented reality, and virtual reality – are being integrated into healthcare delivery. Amidst the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, medical laboratory professionals are the center of attention. Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) have triggered several advancements within the laboratory ecosystem for the support of patient care. Expanding at a double-figure CAGR, the value of the laboratory information systems market would surpass US$ 4 Bn in 2030.

A recent market study published by Future Market Insights on the laboratory information systems (LIS) market includes global industry analysis of 2015-2019 and opportunity assessment for 2020-2030, and delivers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting thorough research on the historical as well as current growth parameters of the market, growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

LABORATORY INFORMATION SYSTEMS (LIS) MARKET TAXONOMY

The global laboratory information systems market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the readers.

Component

Software

Hardware

Services

Delivery Mode

On-premise

Cloud-based

End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Independent Laboratories

Others

Region

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

APEJ

Japan

MEA

WHAT’S INCLUDED

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The report initiates with the executive summary of the laboratory information systems market, which includes a summary of the key findings and statistics of the market. It also includes supply-side and demand-side trends pertaining to the LIS market.

Chapter 02 – Global Market Overview

Readers can find the definition and a detailed segmentation of the laboratory information systems market in this chapter, which will help them understand the basic information about the market. Along with this, comprehensive information pertaining to the types of LIS components and their features are provided in this section. This section also explains the global market value analysis and forecasts for the laboratory information systems market during the forecast period. This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the market, along with an opportunity analysis of the future. Readers can also find the absolute $ opportunity for the current year (2020), and an incremental $ opportunity for the forecast period (2020-2030). Information about the drivers, restraints, and trends of the laboratory information systems market are provided here. This section also includes macroeconomic factors and various opportunities present in the market.

Chapter 03 – COVID19 Crisis Analysis

This section provides current COVID19 statistics and probable future impact by product, country and recovery scenario – short-term, mid-term, and long-term impact

Chapter 04 – Global Market Analysis 2015-2019& Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030 by Component

Based on component, the laboratory information systems market is segmented into software, hardware, and services. In this chapter, readers can find information about Y-o-Y growth and market attractiveness analysis based on component.

Chapter 05 – Global Market Analysis 2015-2019& Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030 by Delivery Mode

Based on delivery mode, the LIS market is segmented into on-premise and cloud-based. In this chapter, readers can understand the Y-o-Y growth and market attractiveness analysis based on delivery mode.

Chapter 06 – Global Market Analysis 2015-2019& Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030 by End User

This chapter provides details about the laboratory information systems market based on end user, and has been classified as hospitals, clinics, independent laboratories, and others. In this chapter, readers can understand the market attractiveness analysis based on end user.

Chapter 07 – Global Market Analysis 2015-2019& Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030 by Region

This chapter explains how the laboratory information systems market will grow across various geographic regions such as North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and the Middle East & Africa.

Chapter 08 – North America Market Analysis 2015-2019& Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of growth of the North America LIS market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find the regional trends and market growth based on component, delivery mode, end user, and countries in North America.

Chapter 09 – Latin America Market Analysis 2015-2019& Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter provides the growth scenario of the laboratory information systems market in Latin American countries such as Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America. Along with this, assessment of the market across target segments has been provided.

Chapter 10 – Western Europe Market Analysis 2015-2019& Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

Important growth prospects of the laboratory information systems market based on its end users in several countries such as the U.K., France, Germany, Spain, Italy, and the Rest of Western Europe are included in this chapter.

Chapter 11 – Eastern Europe Market Analysis 2015-2019& Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

Important growth prospects of the LIS market across target segments in several countries such as Russia and the Rest of Eastern Europe are included in this chapter.

Chapter 12 – Asia Pacific excluding Japan Market Analysis 2015-2019& Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

In this chapter, China, India, Australia & New Zealand, and the Rest of Asia Pacific excluding Japan are the prominent countries in the region. Readers can find detailed information about the growth parameters of the Asia Pacific excluding Japan laboratory information systems market for the forecast period of 2020-2030.

Chapter 13 – Japan Market Analysis 2015-2019& Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This section highlights the growth prospects of the laboratory information systems market for Japan, during the forecast period of 2020-2030.

Chapter 14 – MEA Market Analysis 2015-2019& Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter provides information about how the LIS market will grow in major countries in the MEA region, such as GCC Countries, South Africa, and the Rest of MEA, during the forecast period of 2020-2030.

Chapter 15 – Competition Landscape

In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of all the prominent stakeholders in the laboratory information systems market, along with a detailed information about each company, which includes company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured are Cerner Corp (US), Evident (US), McKesson (US), Medical Information Technology (US), Epic Systems Corporation (US), SCC Soft Computer (US), Roper Technologies Inc. (US), CompuGroup Medical (Germany), and LabWare (US).

Chapter 16 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provides a base to the information and statistics included in the laboratory information systems market report.

Chapter 17 – Research Methodology

This chapter help readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions as well as important qualitative and quantitative information about the laboratory information systems market.