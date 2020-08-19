Marula tree is considered as the member of Anacardiaceae family and also comprises of cashew, mango, smoke tree, poison ivy, sumac, and others. Marula oil is obtained from the kernels of the fruits growin upon marula trees. Marula is a dioecious tree which is mainly found across the miombo woodlands of the Sudano-Sahelian range of West Africa, Southern Africa, and Madagascar. The oil can be extracted either from the seed of the marula fruit or from the nut’s hard shell of marula tre. Further, it generally finds application across several industries such as food industry and cosmetics industry.

The marula oil market has witnessed a significant growth owing to factors such as rising focus over anti-aging products. Growing demand for organic products is further driving the consumption of marula oil in the recent past. However, availability of substititute product is projected to hamper the marula oil market growth over the projected period. Nevertheless, rising demand from food and cosmetic industry is further expected to fuel the growth of the market.

Some of the important players in the Marula Oil market:

Afri Natural

African Botanics

African Exotic Oils

DLG Naturals

Gramme Products

Lonza Group

Marula Natural Products

Marula Company

Marula Guys

SOUTHERN BOTANICA

