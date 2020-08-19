Increasing consumer demand for health-benefiting and natural ingredients in various consumable products is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for the manufacturers operating in the citrus powder market. Antioxidant and pectin properties are increasing demand for citrus powder in the cosmetic & personal industry. Enormous availability and preference of various types of citrus powders are also expected to contribute to the growth of the citrus powder market over the forecast period. However, The seasonal accessibility and inconsistent prices for citrus fruits along with citrus related diseases are hampering global citrus powder market growth. Moreover, as nearly 40% of the citrus powder is manufactured by oranges, the production scenario of the orange is also expected to influence market growth to a greater extent.

Companies operating in the citrus powder industry creating and delivering a dried powder of citrus natural products strip with sweet-smelling flavors. The citrus powder has a tart natural flavor alongside high Vitamin C content, majorly used as a flavoring agent for the food and beverage industry. The citrus powder incorporates lime, orange, grapefruit, mandarin, lemon, and bergamot. Among these, the orange citrus powder is all the more broadly consumed in the food and beverage industry. Rising demand for citrus powder in confectionery, bakery, and beverages as a flavoring agent is anticipated to fuel market growth over the forecast period.

Some of the important players in the Citrus Powder market:

Allen Flavors Inc.

Cham Foods

Givaudan SA

LemonConcentrate S.L.

Momar, Inc.

MOUNTAIN ROSE HERBS

Nans Products

Paradiesfrucht Gmbh

Van Drunen Farms

Vita-Pakt Citrus Products

