Yogurt Powder Market: Introduction

Yogurt is one of the most popular dairy product which is widely consumed across the globe. The reason behind the widespread popularity of yogurt is its nutritional and sensorial qualities, taste, unique flavor, and texture of the product. Yogurt has been continuously revamp to increase its nutritional value and consumer appeal.

The powdered or dry yogurt is the new development of regular yogurt. Dried yogurt or yogurt powder is produced using milk or regular yogurt. It is either produced by adding starters or cultures to the milk (that contains no fat) by allowing the product to reach a specified pH and then drying the product. The other process is by withdrawing moisture from yogurt until only the dry matter remains. The colour of yogurt powder varies from white to yellowish. Fat contents and pH levels of yogurt powder can vary depending upon the end-use applications of yogurt powder. The primary motive of yogurt powder manufacturing is to enhance the shelf life and stability of the yogurt.

The yogurt powder has lower handling and packaging costs because of reduced volume and light weight. Also it is easy to transport, convenient to use these factors attributes to the increasing consumer inclination towards the yogurt powder. Yogurt powder has wide variety of applications in food & beverage, cosmetics and personal care industries. Further, the high acceptance of the yogurt powder is due to the nutritional value associated with the yogurt powder like high vitamin, carbohydrate, protein, and calcium content.

Yogurt Powder Market: Report Description

The report explores the global yogurt powder market for the period 2018-2028. The principal objective of the yogurt powder market report is to provide insights into key developments in the market that are constantly supporting the transformation of global businesses that are associated with yogurt powder. It is very important to consider that, in an ever-wavering economy, we provide the estimated (Y-o-Y) year-on-year growth rate in addition to the Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for the overall forecast, to better understand the analysis and evaluation of the global yogurt powder market, and to discover justifiable opportunities.

The unique key feature of this report is that, the evaluation of the global yogurt powder market and its relative revenue forecast is carried out in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is usually not considered while forecasting overall market value. Absolute dollar opportunity analysis is very crucial in evaluating the intensity of opportunity that a provider can observe to execute, as well as to contrast the potential resources from a sales perspective in the global yogurt powder market.

The yogurt powder market report starts with an elaborate executive summary, the market definition of various segmentations that are included, and their respective shares in the Yogurt Powder market. The report also provides insights regarding the major macroeconomic factors that have a significant effect on the growth of the yogurt powder market. The market report further emphasizes the various dynamic factors that influence the yogurt powder market, which include the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends in the global yogurt powder market. The report further underlines the study of the present issues with industrial processing, and opportunities for the Yogurt Powder market. It also includes value chain analysis that provides a comprehensive view of the overall profitability from the raw material supplier to the final end user in the yogurt powder market.

In order to give users a clear view of the global yogurt powder market, we have exhibited a competitive analysis of key market participants and their strategic developments. The competitive dashboard presents a detailed comparison of global manufacturers of yogurt powder on vital parameters such as product portfolio, total revenue, key developments, and key strategies. The study presents the yogurt powder market attractiveness analysis by product type, nature, flavour, application, end user, distribution channel and region.

To analyze the overall market size of yogurt powder, the report on the yogurt powder market considers various preliminary aspects based on secondary research. Furthermore, it highlights quantitative estimation such as market share by product type, nature, flavour, application, end user, distribution channel, and region, and other qualitative data from primary respondents, which have been integrated to arrive at unambiguous and accurate market estimations. The forecast presented in the yogurt powder market report arrives at the total revenue being generated, and the expected revenue contribution in the future by the global yogurt powder market.

Detailed profiles of various companies that manufacture Yogurt Powder are included in the report to evaluate their developmental strategies, product offerings, and recent developments, as they have a significant role in the yogurt powder market. Major market players covered in the yogurt powder market report are Glanbia Nutritionals, Epi Ingrédients, John E. Koerner Company, PreGel AMERICA, Inc., ENKA SÜT A.?., ACE International LLP, Batory Foods, Prolactal GmbH, Bempresa Ltd, C.P. Ingredients Ltd, Kerry Group, Armor Protéines, and Bluegrass Dairy & Food, Inc., Foremost Farms, Grand Custom Ingredients Group, Baltima, Bartex, Almil, Ostmilch, Satro, Molda, BMI, Irish Dairy Board, Ballantyne, Schwarzwaldmilch, and Dr. Suwelack.

Yogurt Powder Market: Segmentation

The subsequent sections analyze the global yogurt powder market on the basis of product type, nature, flavour, application, end user, distribution channel and region.

On the basis of product type, the market for yogurt powder is segmented as-

Skimmed Yogurt Powder

Semi-Skimmed Yogurt Powder

Whole Yogurt Powder

On the basis of nature, the market for yogurt powder is segmented as-

Organic

Conventional

On the basis of flavour, the market for yogurt powder is segmented as-

Regular

Flavoured

Berries

Vanilla

Chocolate

Peach

Mango

Banana

Apple

Others (Passion Fruit, Blends)

On the basis of application, the market for yogurt powder is segmented as-

Food Industry

Dips and Dressings

Fillings

Bakery

Nutrition and Snack Bar

Desserts

Frozen Novelties

Dry Mixes

Others (Meat Products, Cereals)

Beverages

Cosmetics and Personal Care

On the basis of end user, the market for yogurt powder is segmented as-

Household

HoReCa

Industrial Food & Beverage Processors Cosmetic Manufacturers



On the basis of distribution channel, the market for yogurt powder is segmented as-

B2B

B2C Store-Based Retail Modern Grocery Retailers Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Convenience Stores Food & Drink Specialty Stores Independent Small Groceries Online Retail



