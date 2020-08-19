The research report provides deep insights into the global market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Biocides and Disinfectants Market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027. Most importantly, the report further identifies the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The research segments the market on the basis of product type, application, technology, and region. To offer more clarity regarding the industry, the report takes a closer look at the current status of various factors including but not limited to supply chain management, niche markets, distribution channel, trade, supply, and demand and production capability across different countries.

Increasing demand for clean water owing to the rising population coupled with escalating water pollution is propelling the growth of the market. It is projected that during 2015-2020, the global population will increase by around 35%, which will further increase the demand for clean water by more than 50%. Various governments across the globe are implementing several measures to reduce water contamination and to improve water quality. Governments provide incentives and funds to promote the use of water treatment chemicals, thereby proliferating the market growth. Moreover, the need for biocides and disinfectants from hospital environments is increasing tremendously. Hospitals contribute significantly to the transmission of several pathogens, which causes infections such as pneumonia, urinary tract infection, wound infection, and many others. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, disinfecting and cleaning surfaces in healthcare facilities is critical in reducing healthcare-associated infections.

Major vendors covered in this report:

Arch Chemicals, Inc.

BASF SE

Clariant

Cortec Corporation

DuPont and Dow

Ecolab

Kemira

Nouryon

THOR

Troy Corporation

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the global landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Biocides and Disinfectants market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Biocides and Disinfectants market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of Biocides and Disinfectants industries. It derives accurate insights to give a holistic view of the dynamic features of the business, including shares, profit generation, thereby directing focus on the critical aspects of the business.

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2020–2027? What will be the market size during the estimated period? What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the Biocides and Disinfectants market during the forecast period? Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the Biocides and Disinfectants market? What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the Biocides and Disinfectants market across different regions? What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the Biocides and Disinfectants market? What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability?

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Biocides and Disinfectants market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Biocides and Disinfectants market segments and regions.

Biocides and Disinfectants Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

