Report Description for Cocoa Butter Market

This report provides forecast and analysis of the global cocoa butter market. It provides estimated data of 2018, and forecast data up to 2028 in terms of revenue (US$ Mn). The report also includes key macroeconomic indicators influencing the consumption of various food and beverage products, along with an outlook on cocoa butter for the global market. It includes market growth drivers and challenges for the global cocoa butter market and their impact on each region during the forecast period. The report also comprises the study of current issues with consumers and opportunities for cocoa butter end products. It also includes value chain analysis.

Cocoa butter is a key ingredient used in chocolate confections, which influences the flavour and mouthfeel of chocolate products. Cocoa butter is produced from roasted cocoa beans, by alkalization of cocoa mass, a process which is unique to different producers since the flavour and colour of cocoa butter is typically developed during this step. Cocoa butter can be either natural or deodorized, which aids in the crystallization and smoothness of various chocolate-based products. For applications where an intense cocoa flavour is desired, natural cocoa butter is used. Deodorization of cocoa butter is used to limit the flavour and is typically used in applications where fluidity and mouthfeel are desired but the flavour is secondary.

In order to provide users of this report with a comprehensive view of the cocoa butter market, we have included a detailed competitiveness analysis and cocoa butter market key players and their strategy overview. A dashboard view of the entire landscape provides a detailed comparison of cocoa butter manufacturers on metrics such as total revenue, product offerings, and key differentiators. The study encompasses cocoa butter market attractiveness analysis by product type, product form, nature, end use, and region. The report also covers detailed drivers, restraints, trends and opportunities assessment in the cocoa butter market.

The report includes cocoa butter market company profiles and the revenue generated from the companies across North America, Latin America, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. By end use, the global cocoa butter market is segmented into food & beverage industry, pharmaceuticals, and personal care & cosmetics. Furthermore, the food & beverage industry segment is further sub-segmented as confectionery, bakery, frozen desserts, nutritional drinks, and others. Furthermore, on the basis of nature, the global cocoa butter market is segmented into organic and conventional. On the basis of product type, the global cocoa butter market is segmented into natural, deodorized, and semi-deodorized. On the basis of product form, the cocoa butter market is segmented into blocks, powder, and liquid. For the calculation of market size, consumption of chocolate products where cocoa butter is inherently used was taken into consideration. The average utilization of cocoa butter across different chocolate confections, fillings and toppings for baked goods, beverages, and other end use applications were analyzed. This was cross-validated with the market share of key players offering cocoa butter products. Prices of the product have been collected at the manufacturer level to arrive at the market size for cocoa butter.

The report provides detailed competitive and company profiles of key participants operating in the global Cocoa Butter market. Some of the major companies operating in the global Cocoa Butter market are Cargill Inc., Barry Callebaut AG, Shirin Asal Food Industrial Group PJSC, Olam International Ltd, SunOpta Inc., Jindal Drugs Pvt Ltd., Natra S.A., Bolmay Cocoa, ECOM Agroindustrial Corporation and JB Foods Ltd.

Global Cocoa Butter Market – By Product Type

Natural

Deodorized

Semi-deodorized

Global Cocoa Butter Market – By Product Form

Blocks

Powder

Liquid

Global Cocoa Butter Market – By Nature

Organic

Conventional

Global Cocoa Butter Market – By End Use

Food & Beverage Industry Confectionery Bakery Frozen Desserts Nutritional Drinks Others

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Global Cocoa Butter Market – By Region

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan

Japan

Middle East & Africa

