A spectrophotometer is a device that measures the amount of the intensity of light (photons). Spectrophotometers are an integral part of spectrometry which plays a crucial role in the life science and analytical industry, thus, a wide range of applications of spectrophotometer in the spectrometry applications booming the growth of the spectrophotometers market. Furthermore, growing applications of spectrometry devices in proteomics, toxicology and disease marker is anticipating in the growth of the spectrophotometer market.

The COVID-19 outbreak is currently going the world over, the Spectrophotometers market report covers the impact of the corona-virus on top company’s growth. This research report categorizes as the key players in the Spectrophotometers market and also gives a comprehensive study of Covid-19 impact analysis of the market by regions like (Americas, Europe APAC, and EMEA).

List of the Top Key Players of Spectrophotometers Market:

1. Agilent Technologies, Inc.

2. Analytik Jena AG

3. Biochrom, Ltd.

4. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

5. Hach

6. Hitachi High-Tech Corporation

7. PerkinElmer Inc.

8. Shimadzu Corporation

9. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

10. Xylem Inc.

Growing demand for drug discovery and development and biomolecular analysis from the life science industry is fueling the growth of the spectrophotometers market. However, the high cost associated with the spectrophotometers and lack of skilled professionals is the major restraints for the growth of the spectrophotometers market. Moreover, spectrophotometry has a wide range of applications such as in pharmaceutical, biotechnological testing, food and beverage testing, and among others that are expected to drive the growth of the spectrophotometers market.

