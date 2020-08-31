The global fluorescence microscopy market should reach $768.4 million by 2023 from $547.8 million in 2018 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0% for the period of 2018 to 2023.

Report Scope:

For the purpose of this report, fluorescence microscopy or microscope is defined as an optical microscope that uses fluorescence and phosphorescence instead of, or in addition to, reflection and absorption, to study properties of organic or inorganic substances. A fluorescence microscope is based on the phenomenon that certain materials emit energy which is detectable as visible light when irradiated with the light of a specific wavelength. The absorption and subsequent re-radiation of light by organic and inorganic specimens is mainly the result of either fluorescence or phosphorescence. A conventional microscope uses visible light (400-700 nanometers) to illuminate and produce a magnified image of a sample. A fluorescence microscope uses a much more intense light source that excites a fluorescent species in a sample of interest. This fluorescent species in turn emits a lower energy light of a longer wavelength that produces the magnified image, instead of the original light source.

The scope of this report covers the global fluorescence microscopy market for various end-user application industries. The market is broken down by illumination methods, types of fluorescence microscopes, technology, region, and applications (end users). Revenue forecasts from 2018 to 2023 are given for each fluorescence microscopy segment, and regional market with estimated values derived from the manufacturers’ total revenues.

The report also includes a discussion of the major players across each regional market. Further, it explains the major drivers, regional dynamics of the global fluorescence microscopy market and current trends within the industry.

The report concludes with a special focus on the vendor landscape and includes detailed profiles of the major vendors.

Detailed Inclusions –

– The report covers hardware revenue of companies active in the global fluorescence microscopy market. The report covers companies that provide specific parts of fluorescence microscopy such as cameras for fluorescence microscopy.

– However, companies (and revenue from those companies) that do not categorically sell hardware and tools for the fluorescence microscopy are not part of this report.

– The report also covers service revenue of active vendors in the fluorescence microscopy space. However, the report excludes standalone service providers and revenue from those providers.

– The report also covers software revenue, provided the software is a part of the overall package. The dedicated Leica Application Suite (LAS) X software platform provided by Leica is an example.

– Standalone software providers are out of scope of this report.

– Revenue forecasts from 2018 to 2023 are given for each fluorescence microscopy segment. Regional markets with estimated values are derived from manufacturers’ total revenues which includes hardware, services and sometimes software.

The report begins with an introduction to the evolving global fluorescence microscopy market and the various factors which impact the market. The report then identifies the following –

– Primary forces with a direct impact on the market.

– Secondary forces that have an indirect impact.

– Key challenges that may hinder the growth of this market.

– Key trends visible in the market.

– Leading segments within the market.

– Patent analysis of the key players active in the market.

Report Includes:

– 75 data tables

– An overview of the global market for fluorescence microscopy

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017, 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

– A look into background, history, development and evolution of microscopy, optical microscopy and fluorescence microscopy

– Detailed description about technologies, new developments and future of the fluorescence microscopy

– Comprehensive analyses of the major players of the industry, including Bruker Corp., Doric Lenses Inc., Edmund Optics Inc., Horiba Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific and Zeiss

Summary

In this report, BCC Research examines global fluorescence microscopy market’s revenue potential and the current state of the market. The analysis includes a detailed survey of upcoming organizations in the market as well as existing players. BCC Research identifies, examines, describes and provides global and regional market sizes at the industry level for 2017, 2018 and 2023.

While a wide range of companies operate in the market, below is a broad classification of these companies –

– Fluorescence microscopy equipment and solution manufacturers.

– Large microscopy equipment and solution manufacturers.

– Global optics and other electronic equipment manufacturers.

– Software providers active in the microscopy space.

– Raw material suppliers and manufacturers.

North America is the largest and most prominent market for fluorescence microscopy. However, APAC is expected to see the strongest growth rate in the coming years. Europe is the second largest market but with slower growth than APAC and North America. South America and MEA hold a relatively smaller share of the market and are expected to see very slow growth compared to the other regions.

In the analysis presented in this report, BCC Research identified the following key points –

While classification by component demonstrates that the equipment segment is the foremost segment, software and consumables is the stronger growing segment and is expected to gain market share. The classification by illumination method shows episcopic to have a higher market share. The more recent of the two technologies, episcopic or reflected fluorescence microscopy segment, is expected to see higher growth. In terms of segmentation by microscope type, inverted microscope had the largest share, yet it is expected to be the slower growing segment and will lead to a slight decline in its market share.