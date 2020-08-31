The Global Food Hydrocolloids Market was valued at US$ XX Mn in 2016 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2022 growing at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. Hydrocolloids, as the name suggests that they are easily soluble in the water. They can thereby increase or decrease the viscosity of water leading to different products.

The main functions of hydrocolloids are as binding agents, stabilizers, emulsifiers, thickeners and gelling agents. Due to their multi functionality, Hydrocolloids cater to the huge demand in the food and beverage industry

They also cater to diverse set of industries such as pharmaceutical and cosmetic industry. Food hydrocolloids may be obtained from natural sources such as plants, animals, microbial sources or can be synthesized artificially.

End-user

The end users of the Food Hydrocolloids are the companies which are in to the manufacturing of processed foods. They diverse uses of hydrocolloids can be used according to the type of product they want to produce.

Market Dynamics

The increasing disposable income along with the increase in standard of living of the people is expected to result in a steady growth in demand for processed food products. This acts a huge driver of the hydrocolloids market. Food manufacturers emphasize on R&D to provide high quality & innovative hydrocolloids to cater to their ever increasing demand of processed foods.

The multi functionality of the food hydrocolloids caters to the wide range of food products and beverages

The adverse effect of the usage of synthetic food hydrocolloids hinders the growth of the market. Food hydrocolloids provides a lot of opportunities to the key players in the market owing to its multi functionality features such as binding agents, stabilizers, emulsifiers, thickeners and gelling agents. The R&D wings of different organizations are working on hydrocolloids to improve the efficiency of the usage of the product.

Market Segmentation

The market is segmented based on the type of source, mode of usage and the type of verticals. The further classification is given below:

Based on the type of Source

Based on the mode of usage

Based on the type of verticals served

Plant

Microbial

Seaweed

Animal

Synthetic

Thickener

Stabilizer

Emulsifier

Gelling

Coating

Others

Bakery & Confectionery

Meat & Poultry

Sauces & Dressings

Beverages

Dairy Products

Others

Regional/Geographic Analysis

North America with its highest consumption of the processed foods tops the Food Hydrocolloids market. It is then followed by the European region. There is an increasing development in the hydrocolloids market in the Asia-pacific region owing to the economic development. The increase in R&D of food hydrocolloids can contribute to the market in this region.

Key Players

Some of the major players in the market include Ashland Inc., CP Kelco, Cargill Inc., DuPont,Hawkins Watts, Ingredion Incorporated, Kerry Group and Royal DSM.

Report ContentsRegional AnalysisReport Highlights

Global Food Hydrocolloids Market segments

Global Food Hydrocolloids Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Global Food Hydrocolloids Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Global Food Hydrocolloids Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

Market Segmentation

Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent trends in Global Food Hydrocolloids Market and impact

Research Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage

