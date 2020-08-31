The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has been regulating the salt content used in product manufacturing to make consumers aware of the nutritional content in various foods. Sodium reduction ingredient manufacturers offer low-sodium solutions evolve according to end-use applications. The sodium reduction agents are a significant component in the food additives industry. Sodium reduction ingredients are used to replace or reduce the salt content in food products as excess intake of sodium has adverse health effects. These agents include amino acids, yeast extracts and mineral salts. Sodium reduction ingredients can be used as blends or in combos which can be added to food products. Versatility in the application provided the impetus to the health-promoting products.

Market Dynamics:

The market is witnessing enormous demand due to factors such as wider knowledge about the detrimental effects of excessive intake of salt, improvement in taste, greater emphasis on healthy nutrition and increased demand for processing foods. Demand from consumers and food processors to decrease sodium level in food products is expected to fuel the growth of sodium reducing agents markets across the world.

The business segments and product portfolios of these companies have been undergoing a significant shift to be organized into a structurally and strategically strong market force due to the tremendous opportunities in the market.

Market Segmentation:

The global sodium reduction agents market is segmented on the basis of application and type. On the basis of application, the market can be segmented into condiments, seasonings & sauces, bakery & confectionery, dairy & frozen foods, meat & meat products and other snacks. The market is split into amino acids & glutamates, mineral salts, yeast extracts and others on the basis of type.

Geographical Analysis:

The market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific and MEA. North America holds the highest share of the sodium reduction agent market globally. But in terms of growth, Europe outpaced the demand from other regions.

Key Players:

Some of the key players in the market include Angel Yeast Co. Ltd, Advanced Food Systems, Inc., Kerry Group, Lesaffre – Biospringer, Armor Proteines, ICL Performance Products, Cargill Incorporated, Cambrian, Dr. Paul Lohmann GmbH KG, Carbery Group, DuPont Nutrition & Health, Sensient Technologies Corporation, Tate & Lyle and Novozymes and others.

