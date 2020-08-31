A snack food is a food which can be eaten between or in place of meals. These are mostly packaged and are convenient as they are quick and easy to eat.Processed snack foods are mostly designed to be less perishable, durable and portable than prepared foods. People from almost all income groups consumesnack foods.It is often cheaper to purchase a snack food as compared to a meal hence, it is often seen that thepeople mostly rely more on these products.

Snack foods are prepared from wide range raw materials and their preparation varies from product to product. However, the process of a snack food is Frying. Packaging is also a major part of this process and a product which has to sustain a longer shelf-life should be packaged in a way that it is protected from Oxygen and light. Snack Foods are usually at the receiving end of heavy criticism for being high in salt, sugar and fats and considered damaging when consumed in large quantities.

Market Dynamics:

Higher disposable incomes, the rise of urbanization, hectic lifestyles, changing demographics, ever increasing young population in Asia Pacific region and an increase in the preference for convenience food are driving the growth of this industry.Although, increasing awareness of health and government regulations are the major restraints for this industry. Confections which include sweets, candy, gum etc. account as the highest contributors in the snack industry.The growing working class is driving the demand for single serve bars of cereals, nuts and seeds as they now prefer nutritious snacks between meals. Lately, non-sugary snacks with meal replacement foods are showing a strong growth, this shows a shift in the consumer mindset to a one which is focused on health.

Market Segmentation:

This industry is segmented by the type of product: Salted snacks, confectionery, frozen snacks, bakery snacks etc. The salted snacks products which includes potato, tortilla, corn chips and etc. has the market share globally.

Regional/Geographic Analysis:

Confectionery is the largest contributor to the snack food category in Europe, Middle East and Africa. Salty Snacks lead the market in the North America. Refrigerated Snacks comprise of a third of the snacks market in APAC Region and cookies and cakes take up to one fourth of the market in Latin America.

Key Players:

Some of the major players in the market include General Mills, Mondelez International, Inc. ,PepsiCo Foods, Hormel Foods Corporation, Kind LLC, Tyson Foods, Inc., Select Harvest, Nestl S.A., B&G Food Inc., Hain Celestial Group, Calbee Inc.

Report ContentsRegional AnalysisReport Highlights

Market segments

Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

Market Segmentation

Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent trends in Market and impact

Research Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage

