Increase in the percentage of elder people across the global will be the primary factor for increase of the global whey protein market over the expected period.

Also the demand in the health club and fitness center is expected to affect whey protein market in near future. Also young generation have a keen interest towards sports and nutrition which will increase the demand of protein over the years. Additionally, carrying chicken or fish isn’t convenient when compared with whey protein drink which is more ease in carrying

Market Dynamics:

Dietary supplements in application segment dominates the largest share in the global whey protein market (60%).

Presence of buying attitude of customers along with their interest in fitness regime is one of the crucial reason for the growth. Due to deficiency of protein in developing countriesPharmaceutical and clinical nutrition segment are expected to improve significant growth in the forecasted period. To overcome the problem of protein deficiency medicated protein prescribed by nutritionist and healthcare consultant.

Market Segmentation:

The market is segmented in terms of geography and in terms of type.

Regional/Geographic Analysis

In terms of revenue, Europe was the largest market for whey protein in 2015.Reason for the growth is availability of fitness club and increase in number of geriatric population in Europe.

On the basis of type

The Whey protein market can be bifurcated into

1. Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC)

2. Hydrolyzed Whey Protein (HWP)

3. Whey Protein Isolate (WPI)

Hydrolyzed whey protein (HWP) segment has the largest market share in 2015.

Opportunities:

Market has a huge growth opportunity in markets like Asia Pacific, Latin America due to rise in the awareness and increase in disposable income of the people.

Asia pacific is a promising market and is expected to open gateways for manufacturers of protein over the years.

Key Players:

Key market players of whey protein market include Arla Foods,American Dairy Products Institute, Agropur MSI, DMK Group, Glanbia Plc and Westland Milk Products.

Report ContentsRegional AnalysisReport Highlights

Market segments:

Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

Market Segmentation

Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent trends in Market and impact

Research Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage

