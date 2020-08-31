Yogurt is a dairy food product derived from the bacterial fermentation of milk. The fermentation of lactose by these yogurt cultures’ produced lactic acid, which acts on the milk protein to give yogurt its characteristic texture and tart flavour. Milk from locally available cows, water buffalos, goats, ewes, mares, camels, and yaks is used to produce yogurt. Moreover, yogurt is often associated with probiotics having positive effects on the metabolic and cardiovascular health. Evidence suggests that these live strains of ‘good bacteria’ that are found in many yogurt products can help boost the immune system and promote a healthy digestive tract.Because of its numerous health benefits, the yogurt section of most grocery stores today has practically taken over the dairy aisle.

Market Dynamics:

Population growth, rising health consciousness, increasing disposable incomes, and growing inclination towards ready-to-consume food products are the key factors propelling the growth of the market. The yogurt market is also surging due to a rapidly rising demand for low-fat and low-sugar foods and beverages coupled with an increasing availability of flavoured yogurt, especially in the developing regions. Conversely, high rise in the cost of production poses a major threat to the market growth.

Market Segmentation:

The Global Yogurt Market is fragmented on the basis of product type, form

Product Type, Regular yogurt, Fat-free yogurt, Form, Set Yogurt, Yogurt Drinks

Greek Yogurt, Frozen Yogurt, Distribution Channel, Supermarkets/hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Grocery Stores, Online.

Geographical Analysis:

Although yogurt is consumed all over the world, its penetration and consumption levels vary widely across the globe. The European Union is currently the major contributor to the global yogurt market, followed closely by North America. These markets are expected to introduce new variants in flavours, thus leading to a stable growth in the near future. In the developing countries of Asia-Pacific, China and India are expected to show a substantial growth in the forecast period due to the rise in demand for flavoured yogurt in these countries.

Key Players:

The market for yogurt is concentrated largely among key international players like Danone, Fonterra, General Mills, Muller, Nestle, and Yakult. Other prominent vendors in the market include Amul, Bio Green Dairy, Bright Dairy, China Mengniu Dairy, Flora ProActiv, FrieslandCampina, Grupo Lala, Hangzhou Wahaha Group, and Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group. The competition is stiff, with companies constantly competing for innovation in terms of flavour, pricing, and brand recognition.

