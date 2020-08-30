Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Drug Eluting Balloon Market market.

Global Drug Eluting Balloon Market: Overview

Drug Eluting Balloons (DEB) are conventional semi-compliant angioplasty balloons coated with an anti-proliferative drug which is released into vessel wall during inflation of balloon, usually at nominal pressures with a specific minimal inflation time. Drug eluting balloon plays an important role in modern healthcare, as it delivers medication to vessel and prevents neointimal hyperplasia.

Global Drug Eluting Balloon Market: Dynamics

Increasing incidence of coronary artery diseases among people across the globe is a key factor expected to drive growth of the global market over the forecast period. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), around 17.9 Mn people die, every year due to coronary heart disease across the globe.

In addition, increasing prevalence of diabetes is another factor expected to further fuel growth of the target market over the forecast period. For instance, according to WHO, in October 2018 reported around 1.6 Mn deaths are registered, caused by diabetes across the globe.

Moreover, rising manufacturers preference towards acquisition strategies in order develop an innovative products and expand their product portfolio is another factor expected to boost growth of the target market over the forecast period.

Furthermore, presence of major players operating in the target market, such as Medtronic, Inc. and Boston Scientific Corporation and increasing research & development activities for drug eluting balloon is another factor expected to propel growth of the target market in certain extent.

However, adverse effects such as lumen enlargement and coronary artery lesion are expected to restrain growth of the global market over the forecast period. For instance, in May 2017, Abbott Laboratory recalled three balloon catheters due to problems faced while removing balloon sheath, that caused 19 incidences of injury and 1 death.

Ongoing trend observed in the target market is rising surgeons preference towards adoption of drug eluting balloon as it is effective treatment of peripheral artery and coronary artery diseases. this trend is expected to support growth of the global market over the forecast period.

Increasing initiatives by public and private organizations in order to develop new and innovative drug eluting balloon for the treatment of different clinical trials is expected to create potential revenue opportunities for players operating in the target market over the forecast period.

Global Drug Eluting Balloon Market: Segment Analysis

Among the product type segments, the peripheral drug eluting balloon segment is expected to dominate in the target market in terms of revenue over the forecast period, owing to increasing use of drug eluting balloon for treatment of peripheral artery diseases.

Global Drug Eluting Balloon Market: Regional Analysis

The market in North America is expected to dominant in the global drug eluting balloon market in terms of revenue over the forecast period, owing to increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and obesity across various countries in the region over the forecast period. In addition, developing infrastructure in pharmaceutical industry and rising investment activities by manufacturers for the development of novel technologies for cardiovascular disease across various countries in the region.

Global Drug Eluting Balloon Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by product type:

Coronary Drug Eluting Balloon

Peripheral Drug Eluting Balloon

Others (drug eluting balloon used in the renal and urology field)

Segmentation by end user:

Hospitals

CATH Laboratories

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Others

