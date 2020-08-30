Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Isoprene Market market.

Global Isoprene Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global isoprene market report has been segmented on the basis of type, application, end-use industry, and region.

Global Isoprene Market: Overview

Isoprene also called 2-methyl-1, 3-butadiene is a colorless volatile liquid hydrocarbon obtained in processing petroleum or coal tar and is used as a chemical raw material. Isoprene in combination with other unsaturated compounds is mainly used to make polymeric materials with properties dependent upon proportions of ingredients. The polymerization of isoprene using Ziegler catalysts yields synthetic rubber that closely resembles the natural product.

Isoprene is a biogenic volatile hydrocarbon with an annual flux similar in magnitude to that of methane. It is highly reactive and its complex atmospheric reactions have diverse climatic consequences.

Global Isoprene Market: Dynamics

Increasing demand for synthetic rubber across various industry verticals, coupled with rising adoption of isoprene in manufacturing of synthetic rubber is a major factor expected to drive growth of the global isoprene market. In addition, rapid industrialization in developed and developing countries and growing demand for technological advanced material that has high impermeability properties are some other factors expected to further boost growth of the global market to certain extent.

Moreover, increasing automotive sale in developing countries, coupled with rising adoption of isoprene from automotive manufacturers is another factor expected to support growth of the global market.

However, stringent government regulation in rubber manufacturing industry is a major factor expected to hamper growth of the global isoprene market to certain extent.

Increasing investment for R&D activities by major players for development of rubber with enhanced performance and with low rolling resistance is expected to create potential revenue opportunities for players operating in the target market over the forecast period. In addition, increasing expansion activities through strategic partnership and agreements is expected to further support growth of the market to certain extent.

Global Isoprene Market: Segment Analysis

Among application segments, the automotive segment is expected to register significant growth in terms of revenue over the forecast period.

Among type segments, the polymer grade segment is expected to register significant share in terms of revenue over the forecast period.

Global Isoprene Market: Region Analysis

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate in the global isoprene market and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. This dominance can be attributed to increasing demand from automotive industry and presence of major manufacturers operating emerging economies such as India and China in this region.

The market in North America is expected to contributed significant revenue share in the global market followed by the market in Europe. This is attributed to increasing demand from cosmetic industry and presence of major automotive manufacturers in the countries in this region. In addition, increasing merger & acquisition activities among regional and international players is expected to further support growth of the target market in this region to certain extent.

The market in Latin America is expected to witness moderate growth, owing to increasing presence of major manufacturers operating in the countries such as Brazil and Argentina in this region.

Global Isoprene Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by type:

Polymer Grade

Chemical Grade

Segmentation by application:

Polyisoprene

Styrene-Isoprene Styrene

Isobutyl-Isoprene Rubber

Segmentation by industry:

Automotive

Personal Care

Construction

Medical

