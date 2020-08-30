Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market market.

Global Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market: Overview

Blood transfusion is the process of receiving blood or blood components into circulation intravenously. Initially this procedure was used for shifting the whole blood, but the modern practices are allowing the transfusion of compulsory components of blood like plasma, white blood cells, red blood cells, and platelets. Blood transfusion is one of the lifesaving process in which the blood cells are replaced that are lost through simple bleeding in anemic patients or surgical procedures that needs blood to increase blood count. Instead of being a lifesaving system, blood transfusion can also cause immunologic feedbacks which includes post-transfusion purpura, allergic reactions, anaphylactic reactions, delayed hemolytic reaction, febrile non-hemolytic reaction, and acute hemolytic reaction.

Global Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market: Dynamics

Rapid shift towards mechanization in blood banks is likely to benefit blood collection facilities owing to reduced improvement time for test completion and overcoming the shortage of workforce required to conduct the necessary tests are the major factors expected to drive the target market. In addition, rising demand for blood and blood components transfusions due to huge persevering population suffering from chronic diseases such as sickle cell anemia, aplastic anemia, and leukemia are other factor expected to drive the global blood transfusion diagnostics market. However, stringent directing strategies for approval, and operating costs of testing and lack of skilled manpower, is the major factor hampering the target market.

Furthermore, rising popularity of contagious diseases, coupled with increasing in number of blood transfusion procedures, increasing demand for screened blood products and increasing demonstration or consciousness programs is among the other factor expected to drive the growth of the target market.

Global Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market: Segment Analysis

On the basis of product type, instruments and kits segment is dominating the global market in terms of revenue share. Due to increasing blood contributions and rising number of blood transfusion procedures internationally. This is the factor expected to drive the growth of type segment. On the basis of application, disease screening segment is dominating the global market in terms of revenue. Due to rising occurrence of transfusion communicated contagions. This is the factor expected to drive the growth of type segment. On the basis of end user, blood banks segment dominates the global market in terms of revenue. Due to increasing number of blood banks and blood centers internationally. This is the factor expected to drive the growth of type segment.

Global Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market: Regional Analysis

Currently, North America market is accounting as the largest share and is likely to drive growth over the forecast period. As there is an increasing percentage of voluntary and active blood donors in countries such as the US and Canada is the factor likely to drive growth of the global blood transfusion diagnostics market in the region. Asia Pacific market in expected to witnessed fastest growth in terms of revenue due to increasing number of patient pools requiring blood transfusions and rising awareness about disease screening in countries are the factors driving growth of the target market in Asia Pacific region. Europe is also accounted for the major market share in terms of revenue. Furthermore, market in Middle East and Africa likely to witness average growth over the forecast period, followed by in Latin America the global market.

Global Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by product type:

Instruments and Kits

Reagents

Segmentation by application:

Blood Grouping

Disease Screening

Segmentation by end-user:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Blood Banks

Plasma Fractionation Companies

