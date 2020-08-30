Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold Market market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold Market market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global bioresorbable vascular scaffold market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, material type, application, end user, and region.

Global Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold Market: Overview

Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold (BVS) is a non-metallic mesh tube that is used to treat a narrowed artery. It is similar to stent but slowly dissolves once the blocked artery function naturally. The scaffold is generally dissolved in around 12-24 months as it is made of material used in other medical devices, such as dissolving stitches. BVS is generally used by patients, who are suffering from different types of cardiovascular diseases such as cardiac procedures include Poly-L-Lactide (PLLA) bioresorbable scaffold, metallic bioresorbable scaffold, and hybrid bioresorbable scaffold.

Global Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold Market: Dynamics

Increasing incidence of coronary heart disease, ischemic heart disease, and other cardiovascular diseases is a key factor expected to drive growth of the global market over the forecast period. As bioresorbable vascular scaffold is used in the treatment of blockage of coronary and peripheral artery, that is related to coronary heart disease and other cardiovascular diseases.

In addition, development of novel bioresorbable vascular scaffold, that help patients in cardiovascular diseases is another factor expected to further fuel growth of the target market over the forecast period.

Furthermore, technological advancement for new product, various products under pipeline, and rising demand for biocompatible and safe coronary stents are some factors expected to boost growth of the global market over the forecast period.

However, increasing preference towards vascular graft devices for angioplasty and coronary artery diseases is a key factor expected to restrain growth of the global bioresorbable vascular scaffold market over the forecast period. In addition, stringent regulatory scenario is another factor expected to hamper growth of the target market over the forecast period.

Ongoing trend observed in the target market is rising manufacturers focus towards receiving regulatory approvals for new products in order to reduce burden of blood stream infections related to bioresorbable vascular scaffolds. For instance, in May, 2018, Pursuit Vascular Inc., received US FDA clearance for broader indication of its ClearGuard HD caps to include reduction in the incidence of central-line-associated bloodstream infection in patients on hemodialysis with central venous catheters.

Innovative product launches, rising research and development activities for new product development, and rising manufacturers preference towards merger and acquisition activities in order to improve their product portfolio are some major factors expected to create potential revenue opportunities for players operating in the target market over the forecast period.

Global Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold Market: Segment Analysis

Among the application segments, the coronary artery stents segment is expected to register significant share in terms of revenue over the forecast period, owing to increasing incidence of ischemic heart disease and rising preference towards by-pass surgery procedures, especially among emerging economies such as China, India, Brazil, and the UAE.

Global Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold Market: Regional Analysis

The market in North America is expected to dominate in the global bioresorbable vascular scaffold market in terms of revenue and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period, owing to increasing incidences of cardiac ailments, coronary & peripheral artery diseases, and increasing geriatric population across the globe.

Global Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by product type:

Synthetic

Biological

Segmentation by material type:

Metal based BVS

Polymer based BVS

Segmentation by application:

Coronary Artery Stents

Peripheral Artery Stents

Segmentation by end user:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Cardiac Centers

