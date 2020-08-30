Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Mattress Market market.

Global Mattress Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global mattress market report has been segmented on the product type, end-user, and region.

Global Mattress Market: Overview

The mattress is a rectangular shaped object or a flat case of fabric which is filled by using various soft filling materials such as cotton, foam in order to place it onto the bed and other flat surfaces. These mattresses are available in various colors and types according to the changing needs of the end-users.

Global Mattress Market: Dynamics

Increasing demand for mattresses coupled with an increasing number of restaurant and hotels is one of the key factors expected to drive growth of the global market. In addition, increasing awareness regarding sleep disorders and related health issues is a factor expected to fuel demand for mattresses. Availability of mattresses in various colors and specific requirements of the consumers is another factor anticipated to propel target market growth. The rapid growth of the hospitality and construction industry is expected to support revenue growth of the mattress market. Changing buying patterns of consumers coupled with an inclination towards remodeling of household is expected to augment growth of the target market. An increasing number of health-conscious population is expected to fuel demand for therapeutic mattresses such as water bed mattress, gel-filled mattress, and air-filled mattresses which turns in growth of the global market over the forecast period. Advancements on terms of technology among mattresses such as smart mattress that offers various functionalities such as sleep tracking and other related features are driving growth of the global market.

However, high fragmentation of the market is one of the major factor anticipated to hinder growth of the global market. In addition, the high cost of manufacturing mattresses is a factor expected to hamper growth of target market over the forecast period.

Global Mattress Market: Segment Analysis

The innerspring segment among product type is expected to account a significant share of the global market, owing to its features such as durability and availability at competitive prices.

Among end-user, the commercial segment is expected to witness substantial growth, owing to rising demand among various industries such as hotels, villas, and Inns.

Global Mattress Market: Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific mattress market is anticipated to register significant growth, owing to the huge population in emerging economies such as India and China. Moreover, the rising disposable income of urban population coupled with a readiness to pay extra for a premium, spacious and comfortable mattress is another factor expected to support growth of the target market in the region. North America market is expected to grow at a significant rate, owing to increasing consciousness among sleep disorders. In addition, increasing demand for eco-friendly material made mattresses are expected to drive growth of the target market in the region. Increasing inclination of consumers to spend on the renovation of the home coupled with increasing disposable income of the working population in developed, as well as developing countries, is expected to support growth of the global market. Markets in Latin America and Europe anticipated witnessing average growth over the forecast period, followed by the Middle East and Africa in the global market.

Global Mattress Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Product Type:

Hybrid

Foam

Latex

Innerspring

Others (Air Bed and Waterbed)

Segmentation by End-user:

Residential

Commercial

