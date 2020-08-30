Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Microdisplay Market market.

Global Microdisplay Market: Overview

Microdisplay can be referred to as a compact version of display units with screen sizes and resolution in the micro levels. In addition, these displays have various characteristics such as high resolution, lower power consumption, and compact size which aids to widening its application in various consumer-oriented smart accessories such as smartwatch, bands, glasses etc.

Global Microdisplay Market: Dynamics

The increasing application of microdisplay in smart consumer accessories such as glass, watch, and bands are one of the major factor expected to drive growth of the global microdisplay market. In addition, various benefits offered by these displays such as miniature structure, consumes less energy, and better resolution and visibility are fueling demand for microdisplay, therefore, expected to support target market growth. Technological advancements in microdisplay such as a development of the high definition and ultra-high definition in microdisplay is another factor anticipated to drive growth of the global market. Increasing adoption of head-mounted displays in various industries such as engineering, gaming and video, sports, etc. is a factor anticipated to propel growth of the target market. Increasing demand for projectors among educational institutes and corporate sectors for digital learning and training is a factor expected to boost growth of the global market over the forecast period.

However, high cost of microdisplay is one of the major factor anticipated to hamper growth of the target market.

Global Microdisplay Market: Segment Analysis

On the basis of type, the head-mounted display segment is expected to grow at significant rate, owing to rising adoption of these displays among various industries such as education, medical, automotive, sectors.

On the basis of technology, the OLED segment is expected to account a significant share of the global market in terms of revenue, owing to its various features such as broader angles for better visibility, higher range of temperature, better contrast, and energy efficiency.

On the basis of industry verticals, the aerospace segment is expected to witness substantial growth, owing to increasing adoption of high resolution-based head-mounted displays in augmented reality and virtual reality among various industries such as military and defense.

Global Microdisplay Market: Regional Analysis

Microdisplay market in North America is expected to register significant growth, owing to growing demand for projectors among educational institutes. In addition, quick adaptability of advanced technologies and increasing demand for smart devices among tech-savvy population are some factors expected to drive growth of the target market in the region. High disposable income of young population along with a willingness to pay more for premium gadgets are some additional factors expected to support target market growth. Asia Pacific market for microdisplay is expected to witness substantial growth, owing to increasing adoption of high-end gadgets such as smartwatches, glasses, etc. Markets in Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa are expected to grow at a moderate rate over the forecast period.

Global Microdisplay Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Type:

Projector

Heads-up display (HUD)

Head-mounted Display(HMD)

Electronic viewfinder

Segmentation by Technology:

Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS)

Organic Light-emitting Diode(OLED)

Digital Light Processing (DLP)

Liquid Crystal Display (LCD)

Segmentation by Industrial Vertical:

Military, Defense, and Aerospace

Consumers Industrial/Enterprise

Retail

Automotive

Entertainment

Medical

