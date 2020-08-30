Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Facial Makeup Market market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Facial Makeup Market market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global facial makeup market report has been segmented as per product type, source, sales channel, and region.

Global Facial Makeup Market: Overview

Facial makeup plays an important role to enhance facial features, overall beauty, and physical appearance of an individual. Facial makeup product includes various types of beauty products such as face powder, foundation, blush, and many other. Facial makeup products are popular in women population across the globe and are largely used by them. In addition, season-wise facial makeup products available in the market which gives an opportunity to user to select the product according to specific requirement and season.

Global Facial Makeup Market: Dynamics

Growing cosmetics industry, expanding E-commerce sector, and rising influence of social media across the globe are major factors expected to boost growth of the global facial makeup market over the forecast period. Also, increasing demand for facial makeup products across the globe due to rising consciousness about physical appearance among women population is a key factor driving growth of the global facial makeup market.

Increasing working female population specially in emerging countries and rising consumer expenditure on beauty care products are other key factors expected to support growth of the target market in the next 10 years. In addition, rising demand for various facial makeup products such as blush, face bronzer, primer, and others among individuals to highlight certain facial features such as nose, chicks, and chin. These is another factor expected to fuel growth of the global market.

Furthermore, increasing adoption of CC and BB creams, and sweat-proof makeup products is among other factor propelling growth of the global market in the next 10 years. Increasing focus on development of advanced makeup products and aggressive promotional activities through social media by manufacturers across the globe is expected to support growth of the target market.

However, some side effect associated with excess use of facial makeup products and strict regulations regarding the facial makeup product ingredients by government agencies are major factors expected to restraint growth of the global market.

Global Facial Makeup Market: Segment Analysis

High adoption of face powder among female population, owing to its long lasting effect and easy availability with affordable price across the globe is a primary factor driving revenue growth of the face powder among product type segment.

Global Facial Makeup Market: Region Analysis

The market in Europe holds major share in the global market in terms of value followed by market in North America, owing to high awareness about current fashion trends and high demand for luxury makeup products among individuals in countries in these region. In addition, rise in demand for mineral and sweat-proof makeup products and high adoption of multipurpose makeup products among individuals in countries such as, Germany, France, US, and Canada is another factor propelling growth of the market in these region. The target market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to witness a highest CAGR, owing to increasing disposable income of individuals in countries such as India and China in the region. Markets in Latin America followed by Middle East & Africa are projected to witness average growth in terms of revenue, owing to increasing awareness about water-proof makeup products and mineral makeup products among female population in countries in these regions.

Global Facial Makeup Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Product Type:

Foundation

Face Powder

Pallets

Face Bronzer

Others (Blush, Concealer, Countering and Highlighting, Primer)

Segmentation by Source:

Natural and Organic

Chemical

Halal

Segmentation by Sales Channel:

Hypermarkets/ Supermarkets

E-commerce

Pharmacy Stores

