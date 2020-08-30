Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Joint Reconstruction Devices Market market.

Global Joint Reconstruction Devices Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global joint reconstruction devices market report has been segmented on the basis of device type, application, and region.

Global Joint Reconstruction Devices Market: Overview

Joint reconstruction is a surgical procedure for rebuilding the damaged joint or to reduce the patients pain. This surgical procedure is done by implanting various devices in order to replace, reconstruct, or fix injured or diseased in bones of a joint. Depending on the severity of the joint damage in human, the joint reconstruction surgeries ranges from minor surgical repairs to the total joint replacement surgical procedure. Joint reconstruction devices are more common for application knees and hips replacement.

Global Joint Reconstruction Devices Market: Dynamics

Increasing incidences of orthopedic diseases is a key factors expected to drive the revenue growth of the target market over the forecast years. In addition, increasing elderly population, growing preferences for minimally invasive techniques, higher health care expenditure, are some of the other factors expected to drive the growth of the global joint reconstruction devices market. According to a report by the Aging World, by 2050 the world aging population is expected to increase by 17% and reached to about 1.6 billion.

Furthermore, medical technological advancement, rising demand for advanced therapeutic options and favorable government policies in some countries are another factors expected to support the growth of the global market over the next ten years.

However, high cost of joint reconstruction devices and stringent regulatory approval are major factors expected to hamper the growth of the target market over the forecast period.

Global Joint Reconstruction Devices Market: Segment Analysis

On the basis of device type segment, arthroscopy device is expected to register highest market share owing to small is size and helps in performing various complex surgeries. On the basis of application segment, knee segment is expected to witnessed highest revenue share over the forecast period. This is primarily to, increasing incidences of knee related disorders.

Global Joint Reconstruction Devices Market: Trends

The major manufacturers are focus on strengthen their distribution channels as well as enhancing product portfolio. In addition, prominent players in the target market space are focuses on receiving FDA and other health authority approvals. The aforementioned are some key trends witnessed in the target market.

For instance, in October 2018, Zimmer Biomet partnered with Apple Inc., to study clinical study and improve patient experience before and after surgery.

Global Joint Reconstruction Devices Market: Regional Analysis

In 2018, the markets in North America is anticipated to account for largest revenue share in the target market. This is primarily attributed to rising prevalence of joint-related conditions and favorable health care policies in countries in the region. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to gain highest growth rate over the forecast period, due to rising number of domestic joint reconstruction surgical producers and higher healthcare expenditure in countries in the region. In addition, improved healthcare policies and facilities, growing patient population, and higher adoption of advanced devices in countries are some other factors expected to drive the growth of the target market.

Global Joint Reconstruction Devices Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by device type:

Osteotomy Devices

Arthroscopy Devices

Resurfacing Devices

Arthrodesis Devices

Others

Segmentation by application:

Knee

Hip

Shoulder

Others (includes Ankle, Elbow, etc.)

