The global larvicides market report has been segmented on the basis of control method, target, end-user and region.

Global Larvicides Market: Overview

Larvicides are chemicals based product used to kill mosquitoes, biting flies and other insects. These insects are responsible for harm to human health and can cause diseases including malaria, dengue. There are many products in the market to control mosquito and basically fogging and spraying are used to control adult mosquitoes. In addition, larvicides cannot harm humans, vertebrate pets, livestock, and the environment because of very low toxicity.

Global Larvicides Market: Dynamics

Demand for global larvicides market is increased due to the effect of mosquitoes, flys diseases including dengue, malaria, zika virus, and others across the world, which is a major factor expected to drive growth of the target market over the forecast period. In addition, government and concerned organization are conducting awareness to control malaria diseases is another factor estimated to further fuel growth of the target market over the forecast period. Furthermore, increasing adoption of larvicides across various end-users such as agricultural, commercial etc. to prevents larvae from adult mosquitoes is another factor projected to boost growth of the global market over the forecast period.

However, lack of awareness about larvicides in emerging economies is a major factor challenging growth of the global market.

Global Larvicides Market: Segment Analysis

Among the end-use segments, the public health sector is expected to contribute maximum revenue share in the global larvicides market, owing to increasing larvae of mosquitos are present in water forms including lakes, drains, marshes, swamps and ponds and increasing mosquitoes control activities in rural areas of developing countries.

Among the control method segments, the biocontrol agents are expected to account major revenue contribution in the global larvicides market. Increasing adoption of larvicides as a service owing to its chemical agent, effective for larval control, eco-friendly properties is a factor expected to drive growth of the target market over the forecast period.

Among the target segments, the mosquitoes segment is expected to contribute maximum revenue share in the global larvicides market, owing to mosquitoes are directions of diseases such as malaria and Zika fever, which may significant danger to public health which in turn is estimated to drive growth of the global larvicides market over the forecast period.

Global Larvicides Market: Regional Analysis

Currently, the market in North America dominates the global larvicides market in revenue terms owing to the biggest pest control products coupled with the presence of various national & multinational companies in the region. In addition, effective performance of surveillance and high prevalence rate of diseases such as dengue and malaria in the countries in the region. The market in Europe estimated to account for second-highest revenue share in the global larvicides market.

The market in the Asia Pacific is projected to witness the fastest growth in terms of revenue, owing to increasing mosquito-borne diseases and rise in government initiatives for the improvement of health in emerging economies in the region.

Global Larvicides Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by control method:

Biocontrol agents

Chemical agents

Insect growth regulators

Other control methods (surface oils & films and mechanical control)

Segmentation by target:

Mosquitoes

Flies

Others (ants, thrips, fleas, fungus gnats, beetles, and nematodes)

Segmentation by end-use:

Public Health

Agricultural

Commercial

Residential

Livestock

