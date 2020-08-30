Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Ready-Mix Concrete Market market.

Global Ready-Mix Concrete Market: Overview

Ready-mix concrete (RMC) is a ready to use mixture of material such as cement, sand, aggregates, and water. It is mixed in a concrete manufacturing plant according to the specification and delivered to the site by the use of transit mixer. Ready-mix concrete eliminates the on-site storage spaces and required less workforce and also reduces processing time, noise and give dust production. Moreover, features such as ease of use, high quality, and better convenience, ready-mix concrete is extensively opted for residential & commercial buildings, manufacturing facilities, and roads.

Global Ready-Mix Concrete Market: Dynamics

Increasing government investments in infrastructure projects including roads, bridges, and dams, coupled with rapid renovation works in emerging economies is the major factor expected to propel demand for ready-mix concrete and drive growth of the target market. Additionally, favorable government regulations, initiatives for development of smart city and increasing public-private partnerships, are also anticipated to fuel growth of the global market over the forecast period. In addition, unique features such as cost effective nature, speedy onsite installation, quality products, light weight nature to transport/relocate etc. are some of the other factors bolstering the market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, increasing R&D activities related to the process of 3D printing using concrete mix is expected to create new opportunities for growth of the global market over the forecast period.

However, high initial investment for setting up manufacturing plants is expected to hamper growth of the target market.

Global Ready-Mix Concrete Market: Segment Analysis

Global ready-mix concrete market is segmented on the basis of production, application, and geography.

By production, the global market is segmented into onsite and offsite. The onsite segment is projected to contribute larger share in the global market during the forecast period.

By application, the global market is segmented into commercial, residential, infrastructure, and industrial utilities. The commercial and residential segment accounts for major market share in terms of revenue and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period.

Ready-Mix Concrete Market: Regional Analysis

Currently, market in Asia Pacific dominates the global ready-mix concrete market in terms of revenue and is expected to maintain its position over the forecast period. Rapid industrialization, urbanization, rising potential for expansion of the construction sector in countries such as china and India are some of the factors expected to boost the market growth. Moreover, the Asia Pacific market is influenced by increasing FDI in construction and governmental initiatives to invest in infrastructure development. Also, rising demand for ready-mix concrete from different applications such as residential replacement and new residential construction is expected to increase target industry in the region.

The target market in middle East & Africa is expected to witness a significant growth owing to rising construction activities in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar and Kuwait.

Furthermore, Latin America is expected to grow significantly owing to rapid economic growth, government initiatives to use clean energy sources, along with increasing construction of manufacturing plants and energy projects in Brazil.

Global Ready-Mix Concrete Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Production:

Onsite

Offsite

Segmentation by Application:

Commercial

Residential

Infrastructure

Industrial utilities

