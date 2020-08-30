Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Specialty Paper Market market.

Global Specialty Paper Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global specialty paper market report has been segmented on the basis of raw material, product type, application, and region.

Global Specialty Paper Market: Overview

Specialty papers are one of the special grade of paper used for graphic communications such as newsprint and coated printing. It is designed with special characteristics and properties which includes range of weights, brightness levels, shades, texture and finishes.

Global Specialty Paper Market: Dynamics

Increasing demand for pulp and paper in rapidly growing packaging industry is one of the major factor expected to fuel growth of the target market. Moreover, increasing preference for online shopping in emerging as well as developed economies is expected to bolster demand for specialty paper and drives growth of the global market. In addition, increasing investments for research & development activities to develop and introduce more advanced products such as water-based barrier coated paper, special performance coated paper, and lightweight product, also expected to provide significant growth opportunities for the target market during the forecast period. Also, increasing demand for sustainable packaging methods to decrease environmental impact is anticipated to bolster revenue growth of the target market.

Latest trend shows that, increasing demand for Micro fibrillated cellulose (MFCs) -made up of cellulose fibers extracted from wood -used for packaging. According to company news, December 2016, Borregaard and BillerudKorsnas have entered into a development agreement to run full scale tests of packaging products containing micro fibrillated cellulose (MFC).

Global Specialty Paper Market: Segment Analysis

Global specialty paper market has been segmented based on product type, raw material, application, and region.

Among raw material, the pulp segment is projected to dominate the specialty paper market over the forecast period.

Based on the product type, the target market is segmented into decor papers, release & labels, flexible packaging papers, pharmaceutical leaflet papers, and others. The decor papers segment is expected to contribute major revenue share to the target market.

On the basis of application, the target market is fragmented into industrial, packaging, construction, food service, label, and printings. Among these, the packaging and construction segment expected to register significant growth rate in the market over the forecast period owing to increasing usage of sack kraft papers in construction sector.

Specialty Paper Market: Region Analysis

Among regions, Europe is expected to dominate the global specialty paper market over the forecast period with a significant CAGR. Application of electronic labels which includes labels with informative function, QR code, security systems, and NFC technology to enable security and anti-counterfeit functions, is expected to contribute protection from counterfeit goods and in turn, are expected to drive demand for specialty papers during the forecast period. In addition, countries such as UK and France have banned plastic bags due to its adverse side effects on the environment which is expected to increases usage of paper bags and specialty papers. Growing demand for paper from packaging industry is anticipated to support growth of the specialty paper market in North America.

The specialty paper market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a significant growth rate in the global market over the forecast period. Increasing demand for specialty paper and increasing awareness regarding environment sustainability among people are some of the factors expected to bolster growth of target market in the region.

Global Specialty Paper Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Raw Material:

Pulp

Additives

Binders

Fillers

Others (fibre and chemicals)

Segmentation by Product Type:

Decor papers

Release & labels

Flexible packaging papers

Pharmaceutical leaflet papers

Others (automotive, kitchen worktops, and abrasive backings)

Segmentation by Application:

Industrial

Packaging

Construction

Food Service

Label

Printings

