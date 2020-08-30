Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Structural Core Materials Market market.

The global structural core materials market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, outer skin type, end-use industry, and region.

Global Structural Core Materials Market: Overview

Structural core materials are used in infrastructure, aircraft, automotive, military, and corrosion resistant equipments. These materials are integrated with composite materials in a sandwich panel in order to enhance the structural rigidity and reduce the overall weight. Structural core materials are widely used in construction, transportation, aerospace, and other industries.

Global Structural Core Materials Market: Dynamics

Rising demand for clean energy across the globe is a key factor expected to drive growth of the global structural core materials market over the long run. Additionally, increasing use of honeycomb core materials in automotive and aerospace industries owing to its lightweight, high stiffness, and other properties is another factor anticipated to fuel growth of the target market to a certain extent. Furthermore, increasing demand for these materials in various end-use industries such as packaging, construction, electronic, and marine, owing to corrosion resistant, good thermal stability, and dielectric properties is among some other factors estimated to fuel growth of the structural core materials market over the long run.

However, high capital and operating cost is a major factor which may restrain growth of the target market over the long run. In addition, stringent government regulations towards carbon emissions is projected to be another factor restraining growth of the potential market.

Increasing investments and R&D in aerospace and renewable energy resources such as wind power is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for the manufactures of structural core materials, and is expected to drive revenue growth of the potential market in years to come

Global Structural Core Materials Market: Segment Analysis

Among the product type, the foam segment is projected to grow at a significant rate in the next coming years owing to increasing demand for manufacturing of wind turbine blade coupled with growing renewable energy resources in emerging economies.

Among outer skin type, the glass fiber reinforced polymer segment is expected to register for highest growth in terms of revenue in the potential market.

Among end-use industry, the wind energy segment is anticipated to account for significant revenue share in the target market over the long run, owing to increasing demand for clean energy across the globe.

Global Structural Core Materials Market: Regional Analysis

Currently, North America market is estimated to hold significant growth in terms of value and volume and is expected to dominate the structural core materials market. Increasing demand for structural core materials such as honeycomb in aerospace and wind energy industries is a major factor expected to propel growth of the North America structural core materials market. The structural core materials market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow at a rapid rate over the long run, owing to rapid industrialization coupled with increasing government initiatives for various infrastructural and clean energy projects in developing countries. Europe market is anticipated to account for moderate revenue share in the target market.

Global Structural Core Materials Market Segmentation:

Segmentation on the Basis of Product Type:

Honeycomb

Foam

Balsa

Segmentation on the Basis of Outer Skin Type:

Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP)

Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymer (CFRP)

Natural Fiber Reinforced Polymer (NFRP)

Others (Aluminum Composite, Recycled Paper, etc.)

Segmentation on the Basis of End-use Industry:

Wind Energy

Aerospace

Marine

Transportation

Construction

Others (Electronics and Defense)

