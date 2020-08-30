Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Exhaust Sensor Market market.

Global Exhaust Sensor Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028. The global exhaust sensor market report has been segmented on the basis of sensor type, vehicle type, and region.

Global Exhaust Sensor Market: Overview

Exhaust sensors are designed to sense the exhaust from various engines which helps to determine accurate fuel mixture to reduce emissions from the exhausts.

Global Exhaust Sensor Market: Dynamics

Increasing production and sales of diesel engine vehicles in developing and developed countries is resulting into growing adoption of exhaust sensors in vehicles. This adoption is primarily due to environment concerns associated with emission from diesel engines which have negative impact on environment and individuals. These high production and adoption of exhaust sensors in turn increasing demand for diesel particulate filters, and exhaust sensors and gas recirculation from automotive manufacturing sector. Aforementioned are among major factors estimated to propel growth of the target market.

Increasing deployment of safety systems such as advanced driver assistance systems and microelectromechanical systems is factor projected to proliferate growth of the target market. Moreover, rising use of Auto Emergency Braking (AEB) systems in turn increases demand for exhaust sensors by various industries and is projected to support the global exhaust sensor market growth in the near future.

However, growing demand for battery-based electric vehicles and increasing complexity for integration of various electronics products in automobiles are major factors projected to hamper growth of the target market.

In addition, high cost and need for long life expectancy associated with advanced exhaust sensor are among some of the major challenging factors projected to restrain the global exhaust sensor market growth in the coming 10 years.

Growing trend of IC miniaturization and gasoline particulate filters and urea injection systems introduction in Euro Vi by players operating in the global market are major trends observed in the target market. These trends in turn is projected to support the global exhaust sensor market growth in the near future.

Increasing R&D activities for radio frequency particulate matter sensor is a key factor projected to create significant opportunities for prominent and new entry players in the exhaust sensor market.

Global Exhaust Sensor Market: Segment Insights

Among vehicle and sensor type of segments the vehicle type segment is projected to dominate in terms of CAGR in the target market. This segment growth is attributed to increasing production of automobiles which includes exhaust sensor as an internal part of the system.

Global Exhaust Sensor Market: Regional Insights

The Asia Pacific market is projected to dominate the global market in terms of revenue. This dominance is primarily attributed to high availability of manufacturing facilities and growing demand for automobiles, owing to increasing disposable income of individuals in this region. Also, Asia Pacific is anticipated for high penetration of diesel vehicles which in turn is projected to proliferate Asia Pacific market growth.

The North America market and Europe market is in maturation phase and is projected to witness lucrative revenue growth, owing to a decline in production of automobiles and increasing electronic parts export activities.

Global Exhaust Sensor Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Sensor Type:

NOx Sensor

Oxygen Sensor

MAP/MAF Sensor

Particulate Matter Sensor

Engine Coolant Temperature Sensor

Exhaust Temperature and Pressure Sensor

Segmentation by Vehicle Type:

Light Weight Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

Medium Commercial Vehicle (MCV)

Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

