Global High Content Screening Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global high content screening market report has been segmented on the basis of product, application, end user, and region.

Global High Content Screening Market: Overview

High content screening is also known as high-content analysis. It is an analytical method using automated microscopy, visualization tools for extract quantitative data from cell populations, and multi-parameter for image processing. High content screening involves fluorescence imaging of samples and reports quantitatively on multiple parameters. High content screening technology integrate all aspects of drug discovery, including primary compound screening, post-primary screening, evaluation of ADME properties, and complex multivariate drug profiling.

Global High Content Screening Market: Dynamics

Increasing research and development activities for innovation and drug discovery for various diseases such as cancer, Alzheimer, Parkinsons, etc. is a key factor expected to drive the revenue growth of the target market over the next 10 years. In addition, advancement in informatics solutions and imaging instruments, growing geriatric population, increasing health care expenditure, are some of the factors boosting the demand for the high content screening globally. Furthermore, rising awareness about health among the individuals is playing a very important role in increasing demand for high content screening for various applications.

However, high price of high content screening instruments as well as lack of knowledgeable and skilled professional are the factor expected to hamper the growth of the target market to a certain extent.

Global High Content Screening Market: Segment Analysis

On the basis of product segment, instrument is expected to hold largest market share. On the basis of application segment, toxicity studies segment is expected to witnessed highest revenue share. This is primarily to, increasing cases of adverse drug reactions in large number of patient pool. On the basis of end user segment, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies is expected to register fastest CAGR over the forecast period, due to increasing research activities for biological research and drug discovery.

Global High Content Screening Market: Trends

The major manufacturers are adopting various growth strategies such as merges, new launch etc. as well as research activities are carried out for application of HCS for personalized medicine, these are the key trend witnessed in the target market.

For instance, In October 2016, GE Healthcare launched IN Cell Image Analysis Software, which offers a fully integrated automation solution for its equipment in high content screening.

Global High Content Screening Market: Regional Analysis

In 2018, the markets in North America is anticipated to hold for highest revenue share in the target market. This is due to improved medical facilities, growing awareness of government regarding healthcare wellness in countries in the region. However, the market in Asia Pacific is expected to witnessed highest growth rate over next 10 years, due to growing emphasis on research and development activities in the health care sector, rising disposable income, and increasing need of novel drugs for treatment of complex diseases in the Asia Pacific region.

Global High Content Screening Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by product:

Instruments

Cell Imaging and Analysis Systems

Flow Cytometers

Consumables

Software

Services

Accessories

Segmentation by application:

Primary and Secondary Screening

Target Identification and Validation

Toxicity Studies

Compound Profiling

Other Applications

Segmentation by end user:

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Academic and Government Institutes

Contract Research Organizations

