Global Thin Papers Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global thin papers market report has been segmented as per product type, weight, application, and region.

Global Thin Papers Market: Overview

The thin paper is largely used for printing purpose in many industries across the globe. Thin papers include various types of papers such as kraft paper, wood-free paper, specialty paper, and printing paper. The kraft paper is widely used for manufacturing bags, pouches, and cartons in different size and patterns. Thin papers are widely used in various industries and have wide application in books, magazines, and newspapers printing due to their cost-effectiveness and easy availability.

Global Thin Papers Market: Dynamics

Growing demand for thin papers in retail sector and increasing preference for recyclable, sustainable, and reusable paper is a key factor expected to fuel growth of the target market during the forecast period. In addition, increasing use of thin papers for printing and publishing, packaging and labeling in several industries such as food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics across the globe is another key factor expected to boost growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Increasing demand for various types of thin papers such as specialty paper, printing paper, kraft paper, and others for various applications such as for printing of several types of books, magazines, and newspapers across the globe resulting in growing demand for thin papers. This is another factor propelling growth of the global market.

Furthermore, rising awareness about various benefits of thin paper such as easy to use and handle and their cost effectiveness is another factor expected to proliferate growth of the target market in the next 10 years.

However, tensile strength of thin papers is a key factor hampering growth of the global thin paper market to a certain extent.

Global Thin Papers Market: Segment Analysis

Among the product type segment, printing paper is projected to witness significant growth in the global thin papers market, due to rising adoption of thin paper in printing industries to optimize the overall production cost across the globe.

Global Thin Papers Market: Region Analysis

Market in North America is projected to account for major share in terms of revenue and witness high growth during the forecast period, owing to high adoption of printing paper, kraft paper, and specialty paper in across industries in countries such as US and Canada in this region. The Asia Pacific thin paper market is projected to witness significant growth in the global market, owing to increasing demand for lightweight packaging material to reduce transportation cost and high preference for several types of thin papers such as wood-free paper, printing paper, and specialty paper in countries such as Japan, India, and China in this region. Markets in Middle East & Africa and Latin America are expected to register average growth in terms of revenue, owing to rising preference for thin paper due to its low weight, sufficient strength and flexibility in various industries in these region.

Global Thin Papers Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Product Type:

Printing Paper

Specialty Paper

Wood-free Paper

Kraft Paper

Segmentation by Weight:

Less than 30 gsm

40 gsm

50 gsm and above

Segmentation by Application:

Magazines

Books

Newspapers

Others (Printing & Publishing and Packaging & Labeling)

