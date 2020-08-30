Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Tennis Equipment Market market.

Global Tennis Equipment Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global tennis equipment market report has been segmented as per product type, application, distribution channel, and region.

Global Tennis Equipment Market: Overview

Tennis is a one of the famous game across the globe. The several type tennis equipment includes tennis racquet, tennis ball, tennis apparel, tennis shoes, tennis bag, and accessories. All this equipments are essential during playing the tennis. Also, all these tennis equipment are easily available in sports stores, wholesalers and on e-commerce portals across the globe.

Global Tennis Equipment Market: Dynamics

Increasing popularity of tennis across the globe and rising preference towards tennis for body exercise are key factors projected to drive growth of the global market over the forecast period. In addition, increasing popularity of several grand slam tennis tournaments such as Australian open, French open, Wimbledon, and US open tennis tournaments across the globe. This is a supporting factor expected to fuel growth of the target market over the forecast period.

Increasing adoption of tennis racquets, balls, shoes, and apparel among tennis tournament participants and professional athletes across the globe and rising number of various big and small tennis tournaments across the globe are other factors anticipated to boost growth of the global tennis equipment market. In addition, rising product advertisement, promotion, and availability of tennis equipment on E-commerce portals across the globe is another factor projected to support growth of the target market during the forecast period.

Furthermore, growing demand for eco-friendly tennis products across the globe and rising aggressive marketing strategies by manufacturers including celebrity endorsement marketing to promote various tennis equipment across the globe is anticipated to proliferate growth of the global market in the upcoming years.

However, increasing stringent regulations to manufacture tennis products is a key factor expected to hamper growth of the global tennis equipment market.

Global Tennis Equipment Market: Segment Analysis

Among the product type, tennis ball segment is expected to witness significant growth in the global market, owing to high replacement rate of tennis balls in tennis matches or tournaments and in practice sessions. In addition, increasing adoption of tennis racquet among unprofessional tennis players is project to support growth of the racquet segment.

Global Tennis Equipment Market: Region Analysis

The North America tennis equipment market accounted for highest revenue share and is expected to dominate the target market during the forecast period. Increasing preference for tennis as a cardio activity in countries such as US and Canada in this region is a key factor supporting growth of the target market in the region. Market in Asia Pacific is projected to register significant growth in the global market, owing to rising popularity of tennis in young generation in many countries in this region. In addition, increasing tennis tournaments resulting in increasing penetration of tennis bag, grips, and accessories in countries such as India, China, and Japan in this region. Market in Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America are projected to witness moderate growth in terms of revenue, owing to rising availability of various tennis equipment on E-commerce platform in countries in these region.

Global Tennis Equipment Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Product Type:

Apparel

Racquet

Ball

Tennis Bag

Others (Tennis Shoes and Grips and Accessories)

Segmentation by Application:

Domestic

Commercial

Segmentation by Distribution Channel:

Sports Stores

E-commerce

