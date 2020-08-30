Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Medical Digital Imaging Systems Market market.

Global Medical Digital Imaging Systems Market: Overview

Medical digital imaging is a process of visual representations to reveal interior structures hidden by the bones and skin to diagnose and treat disease. There are some techniques under medical digital imaging such as Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), radiography (X-rays), fluoroscopy, ultrasound, Computed Tomography (CT), nuclear medicine, and echocardiography. In addition, this includes breast thermography, molecular imaging includes PET scanning and scintigraphy.

Global Medical Digital Imaging Systems Market: Dynamics

The major factor driving demand for medical digital imaging is increasing in healthcare end-use industry across the globe during the forecast period owing to increasing surging demand for an effective initial diagnostic method to improve patient safety. Rising incidences of chronic diseases including dyslipidemia, obesity, hypertension, hyperinsulinemia etc. due to unhealthy diets, alcohol and tobacco consumption. In addition, biological factors need to be diagnostic appropriately to avoid serious complications. The aforesaid factors are projected to boost the global medical digital imaging market during the forecast period. In addition, demand for the diagnostic technique is increasing, owing to technological advancements, improving medical services, and growing demand for the non-invasive procedure are some of the factors boosting demand for the medical digital imaging across the globe over the forecast period.

However, high cost and stringent governing rules by regulatory healthcare are some factors which may hamper growth of the target market to some extent.

Global Medical Digital Imaging Systems Market: Segment Analysis

Among the product segments, the CT segment is expected to account for major revenue share contribution over the forecast period. The nuclear imaging segment is anticipated to account for remain the highest growth in the global medical digital imaging systems market, owing to increasing incidence of cardiovascular and cancers diseases, development of radiotracers and also safe & cost-effective technique.

Among the technology segments, the 2D segment is projected to dominate in terms of revenue share over the forecast period. The 3D/4D segment is expected to register significant CAGR in terms of revenue, owing to aid in efficient and accurate real-time visualization of the human body also increasing adoption in fetal monitoring.

Global Medical Digital Imaging Systems Market: Regional Analysis

The market in North America is expected to dominate the market of the global medical digital imaging market over the forecast period, owing to high adoption of advanced technologies, high purchasing capacity, and increasing government investment for R&D activities investments in this region.

The market in the Asia Pacific is projected to witness the fastest growth in terms of revenue, owing to the low cost of medical trials, growing focus on patient care in emerging economies in this region. In addition, the presence of international service providers such as Columbia Asia, Wockhardt Hospitals, and Fortis Healthcare is anticipated to account for the highest growth in the global medical digital imaging market.

Global Medical Digital Imaging Systems Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Type:

X-ray

MRI

Ultrasound

CT

Nuclear Imaging

Segmentation by Technology:

2D

Black & White

Color

3D/4D

