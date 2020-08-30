Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Solvents Market market.

Global Solvents Market: Overview

Solvent is a substance used to form a solution by dissolving a solute. Solvents are classified in two categories i.e., polar and non-polar. The polar solvents contain bonds between different electronegative atoms such as oxygen and hydrogen whereas the non-polar solvents contain bonds with similar electronegative atom such as carbon and hydrogen. Solvents are used in various applications such as pharmaceuticals, metal cleaning, adhesives, personal care, agricultural chemicals, and others.

Global Solvents Market: Dynamics

Increasing demand for solvents in paints & coatings applications in order to dissolve colors and binders for consistency, coupled with growing construction and automotive industries are major factors expected to drive growth of the global solvents market over the forecast period. Additionally, increasing adoption of petrochemical-based solvents in agricultural chemicals, polymer manufacturing, metal cleaning, and other applications is another factor anticipated to propel growth of the target market to a certain extent. Furthermore, increasing demand for bio-diols and bio-alcohols in various applications owing to growing carbon emission concerns is among some of the other factors expected to support revenue growth of the target market in the years to come.

However, high production and maintenance cost is a major factor which may hamper growth of the solvents market. In addition, stringent rules and regulations on use of petrochemical solvents is expected to be another factor restraining growth of the target market.

Increasing adoption of soy oil and glycol-based solvents and growing demand for solvents from developing countries are among some other factors expected to create revenue opportunities for major manufacturers, and is anticipated to support revenue growth of the market, globally.

Global Solvents Market: Segment Analysis

Among the source segments, the petrochemical-based solvents segment is estimated to hold highest revenue share in the global market, owing to increasing demand for petrochemical-based solvents from various end-use industries.

Among the product type segments, the oxygenated solvents segment is anticipated to account for significant revenue share in the coming years, and is to be followed by hydrocarbon solvents segment in terms of revenue share.

Among application segments, the paints & coatings segment is expected to dominate with highest share in terms of value in years to come, owing to growing automotive and construction industries.

Global Solvents Market: Regional Analysis

Currently, the Asia Pacific solvents market is estimated to account for major revenue share, and is expected to dominate in the global solvents market in the years to come. Rapid industrialization, coupled with growing automotive and construction industries in countries such as China and India is a major factor expected to fuel growth of the Asia Pacific solvents market. Asia Pacific solvents market is projected to grow at a rapid rate in the next few years, owing to increasing use of solvent in various industries such as pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and others. The solvents market in North America is anticipated to register for moderate growth rate in the global market, followed by the solvents market in Europe.

Global Solvents Market Segmentation:

Segmentation on the Basis of Source:

Petrochemical-based Solvents

Bio & Green Solvents

Segmentation on the Basis of Product Type:

Oxygenated Solvents

Hydrocarbon Solvents

Halogenated Solvents

Acetic Acid

Segmentation on the Basis of Application:

Paints & Coatings

Printing Inks

Pharmaceuticals

Adhesives

Polymer Manufacturing

Others (Metal Cleaning, Personal Care, and Agricultural Chemicals)

