The global diaper bags market report has been segmented as per product type, distribution channel, application, and region.

Global Diaper Bags Market: Overview

Diaper bag is also referred as nappy bag and it is used to store baby essentials. There are various types of diaper bags available in the market such as messenger, tote, satchel, backpack, traditional, and others. These bags come with various features such as numerous pockets, spacious, stylish, versatile, high quality, and comfortable to use and carry.

Global Diaper Bags Market: Dynamics

Growing demand for diaper bags across the globe due to rising awareness about various benefits of diaper bags among parents such as convenient to carry, spacious, versatile, and stylish design. This is a key factor driving growth of the global diaper bag market. In addition, wide availability of different product types of diaper bags such as backpack, messenger, tote, hobo, and other is another key factor propelling growth of the target market. The high demand of these bags among parents is highly associated with their convenience to use during short outing and travelling. This is among the other factor projected to support growth of the target market.

Changing standard of living and rising number of working women population across the globe resulting in rapid adoption of diaper bags across the globe. In addition, rising disposable income of parents and increasing spending on various baby essential accessories are key factors expected to propel growth of the global market.

Furthermore, rising focus on product development according to latest fashion trends and modern designs by key manufacturers is another factor projected to proliferate growth of the global market in the next 10 years.

However, less awareness about diaper bags in rural area of emerging countries around the globe is key factor expected to hamper growth of the global diaper bags market. In addition, high cost associated with diaper bags is challenging factor that may affect growth of the target market in the upcoming years.

Global Diaper Bags Market: Segment Analysis

Increasing adoption of backpack diaper bag among parents due to various advantages of this bag such as specious, hands-free, multiple packets, and easy to carry. This is primary factor driving revenue growth of the backpacks segment among the product type segment.

Among the distribution channel, the hypermarkets/supermarkets segment is expected to witness moderate growth in the global diaper bags market, owing to rising product availability in supermarkets. In addition, easy shopping, availability of skilled sales personal, and others facilities provided by hypermarkets/supermarkets to the customers is projected to support growth of this segment.

Global Diaper Bags Market: Region Analysis

The Asia Pacific diaper bags market accounted for highest revenue share and is expected to dominate the target market over the forecast period. High end user base, changing lifestyle of individuals, and increasing focus on sales channel development by leading players in the market in various countries such as India, China, and Japan in this region. This are key factors fuelling growth of the target market in Asia Pacific region. Market in Europe is projected to register significant growth in the global market followed by market in North America, owing to rising adoption of eco-friendly and modern type of stroller and diaper bags and increasing trend towards short trip activities and other outdoor activities in countries such as US and Canada in this region. Market in Latin America, and Middle East & Africa is projected to witness moderate growth in terms of CAGR during the forecast period.

Global Diaper Bags Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Product Type:

Backpacks

Messenger Bags

Tote Bags

Traditional Bags

Others (Clutch, Satchel, and Hobo)

Segmentation by Distribution Channel:

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

E-commerce

Specialty Stores

Segmentation by Application:

Daily Use

Travel Use

