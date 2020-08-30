Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Psoriatic Arthritis Therapeutics Market market.

Global Psoriatic Arthritis Therapeutics Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global Psoriatic Arthritis Therapeutics market report has been segmented on the basis of drug, diseases type, and region.

Global Psoriatic Arthritis Therapeutics Market: Overview

Psoriatic arthritis (PsA) is a type of chronic disease, characterized by inflammation in the joints and skin. This disease is progressive category of diseases that may worsening over time. If left untreated, this psoriatic arthritis may lead to joint damage permanently. It is characterized by potential involvement of diverse tissues, including, enthesitis, peripheral and axial joints, skin & nail disease, and dactylitis. The treatment of PsA includes the use of a variety of interventions that act as an agent for the treatment of patients with other forms of inflammatory arthritis, such as rheumatoid arthritis (RA), spondyloarthritis and others.

Global Psoriatic Arthritis Therapeutics Market: Dynamics

Increasing number of cases of psoriatic arthritis especially in elderly population is a key factor expected to drive the growth of the global market over the forecast period. In addition, rising awareness about psoriatic arthritis treatment among the healthcare professionals and increasing elderly population. The above mentioned are some of the other factors expected to drive growth revenue of the global market. However, high cost of the drugs and treatment, entry of biosimilar drug in the market, and lack of standardization tools for diagnosis and treatment. These are some of the major factors expected to hamper growth of the target market to a certain extent.

Global Psoriatic Arthritis Therapeutics Market: Segment Analysis

Among the drug type segments, Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug is estimated to account for majority of revenue share in the global market. This is due to, rising prescribing of NSAID drugs for patients, in order to pain and morning stiffness, controlling swelling, and to improve range of motion to joints.

Among the diseases type segments, symmetric psoriatic arthritis is estimated to hold highest revenue and register highest CAGR over the forecast period, due to increasing number of cases of affecting several joints in pairs on both sides of your body. It may damage joints over time, that can lead to limited movement and function of body.

Global Psoriatic Arthritis Therapeutics Market: Trends

The established players are adopting various growth strategies such as partnership, collaboration, mergers, new product launch etc., in order to cater the growing demand for Psoriatic Arthritis Therapeutics globally. In addition, the prominent players are collaborating with local player in order to form string value and supply chain. The aforementioned are some of the current key trend witnessed in the target market.

Global Psoriatic Arthritis Therapeutics Market: Regional Analysis

In 2019, the markets in North America estimated to account for highest market revenue share in the target market over the forecast period. This is primarily attributed to, increasing incidences of psoriatic arthritis. According to RheumatoidArthritis.org, which is a non-profit team of healthcare professionals around 85% of individuals living with psoriatic arthritis in US. The markets in Asia Pacific accounted for highest CAGR over the forecast period, owing to increasing prevalence and incidences in the temperate zones in the region, and growing healthcare expenditure. In addition, higher demand and increased rate of adoption of biologic drugs in countries such as Australia & New Zealand, are projected to drive the psoriatic arthritis therapeutics market in Asia Pacific region.

Global Psoriatic Arthritis Therapeutics Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by drug:

Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID)

Disease-modifying antirheumatic drug (DMARD)

Biologic drug

Enzyme inhibitor

Segmentation by diseases type:

Asymmetric Psoriatic Arthritis

Symmetric Psoriatic Arthritis

Distal Interphalangeal Predominant (Dip) Psoriatic Arthritis

Spondylitis

Arthritis Mutilans

