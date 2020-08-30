Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Plastic Pails Market market.

Global Plastic Pails Market: Overview

Plastic pails are cylindrical shaped containers which are made up of plastic material in order to store and packaging of liquids to avoid spoilage and contamination. Plastic pails are also called as plastic buckets; these buckets are often used among household to store the water.

Global Plastic Pails Market: Dynamics

Plastic Pails are having various industrial applications including packaging, transportation, and shipping of liquid items from one point to another. Plastic has various properties including chemical resistance, durability, reusability, lower at cost etc., owing to these properties plastic suits as the best material for storage and shipping of chemicals, paints, and coatings, and other industrial applications. This is one of the major factors expected to drive the growth of the global market. The availability of these buckets in various colors and capacities is another factor expected to support growth of the target market. The rapid growth of pharmaceutical and chemical industries is a factor expected to fuel demand for plastic pails. Moreover, chemical and pharmaceutical manufacturers are demanding for light-weight, durable, and cost-effective packaging solution in order to meet efficient shipping and transportation of liquid in bulk quantity. Increasing demand for paints and coatings, among construction industry is one of the key factors projected to support revenue growth of the global market. Increasing demand for these plastic pails among food and beverage sectors to preserve the food ingredients and avoid contamination is another factor expected to augment growth of the target market over the forecast period.

However, stringent government regulations regarding usage of plastic material is a factor expected to hamper the target market growth. In addition, escalating prices of raw materials required for the production of plastic pails is another factor projected to challenge growth of the global market over the forecast period.

Global Plastic Pails Market: Segmental Analysis

Among type segments, the closed top/head plastic pails segment is expected to register substantial growth, owing to less possibility of spilling and ability to lock smell of the liquids stored in it.

Among capacity segments, the up to 3 liters segment is estimated to capture the highest revenue share, owing to high demand for handy, convenient and ready to use products from consumers.

Among end-user segments, the industrial chemicals segment is projected to contribute significant revenue shares in the global market, owing to the high demand for plastic pails to store chemicals in a safer way.

Global Plastic Pails Market: Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific plastic pails market is expected to account for significant revenue shares in the global market, owing to the rapid growth of the manufacturing industry. In addition, a strong base of manufacturing and availability of raw material and labors at competitive prices is another factor expected to fuel growth of the target market in the region. Rising demand for plastic pails among food and beverages sector in order to store food ingredients and beverages (liquors, beers etc.) is another factor expected to augment target market growth. Markets in Latin America, Middle East & Africa, and Europe are expected to register steady growth during the forecast period.

Global Plastic Pails Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Type:

Open top/head plastic pails

Closed top/head plastic pails

Segmentation by Capacity:

Up to 3 Liters

Between 3 and 5 Liters

Between 5 and 10 Liters

Between 10 and 20 Liters

Between 20 and 50 Liters

50 Liters and above

Segmentation by End-user:

Agriculture Industry (Fertilizers / Pesticides)

Food & Beverage

Paints & Coatings

Industrial Chemicals

Petroleum and Lubricants

Others (Cleaning Solvents, Resins, Adhesives, etc.)

