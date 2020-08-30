Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Basmati Rice Market market.

Global basmati rice market is expected to be valued at US X Mn in 2020 and register CAGR of X % by end of 2028. The global basmati rice market by operating environment report has been segmented on the basis of product type, application, and region.

Basmati Rice: Product Overview

The widely used basmati rice is nutritious, low-calorie, fibrous food which contains vitamins, proteins, minerals, and has an aromatic flavor. There are two types of basmati rice commonly available and used, such as white basmati rice and brown basmati rice. This rice can either be used raw, parboiled, steamed, etc. Basmati rice contains the eight necessary indispensable amino acids, folic acid, low sodium with no cholesterol, which is essential for human body and is considered good for individuals with heart-related issues and diabetes.

Global Basmati Rice Market Dynamics:

Increasing population and rising demand for healthy food products, coupled with high amount of cultivation of Basmati rice, especially in India, Bangladesh, Vietnam, Pakistan, and other countries in Asia Pacific region is a major factor expected to drive growth of the global basmati rice market. In addition, rice is one of the staple food consumed by individuals across the world, especially Asian countries, which is also another factor expected to continue to support growth of the global basmati rice market in the years to come.

Moreover, basmati rice is helpful for weight loss as it contains low carbohydrate, improves vitamins B deficiency, increases magnesium, and help to build healthy bone, which in turn is anticipated to drive growth of the global basmati rice market. Furthermore, basmati rice helps in improving deficiency of iron, and consumption of basmati brown rice which contains high fiber content are other major factors expected to boost growth of the global basmati rice market.

Basmati rice is also being used for production of personal care products and cosmetics which is expected to support market growth to a significant extent.

Increasing preference for online shopping, along with rising focus of manufacturers to make their products visible on E-commerce and M-commerce platforms is expected to further support market growth.

Analysis by Segment

By Product Type:

Among the product type segments, the raw segment is expected to account for considerable share in terms of revenue in the global basmati rice market.

By Species:

Among the two basmati rice species segments, the white rice segment is expected to dominate in the target market in terms of value and consumption. The brown rice segment is projected to register considerable growth rate owing to rising preference towards healthy options by consumers in various developed as well as developing countries across the globe.

By Application:

Among the application segments, the food segment accounted for major revenue share in 2018 and is expected to continue to dominate in the global market over the next 10 years.

By End-use:

Among the two end-use segments, the commercial segment is projected to register considerable growth rate in terms of value and consumption over the next 10-year period, owing to increasing adoption of basmati rice by restaurants, food processing industries, bakery sector, personal care products industry, among others.

Regional Analysis:

The market in the Asia Pacific is expected to account for significant share in terms of revenue in the global basmati rice market, owing to growing demand for raw basmati rice by consumers in most of the countries as it is staple food and growing spending capacity of population on superior quality food products. In addition, rising trend of consumption of food of higher nutritional value such as brown basmati rice specifically by individuals focusing on losing weight is expected to further support growth of the Asia Pacific market. The market in North America is expected to witness lucrative growth in the target market in terms of revenue share, owing to high demand for rice and rice-based products in countries in the region. The Europe market is expected to account for significant revenue share in the target market owing to ever-increasing demand for bakery products and rice as an ingredient for flavor and fragrance.

Global Basmati Rice Market Segmentation:

Global Market Segmentation, by Product Type:

Raw

Steamed

Parboiled

Global Market Segmentation, by Species:

Brown rice

White

Global Market Segmentation, by Application:

Food

Cosmetics and personal care

Global Market Segmentation, by End-use:

Commercial

Residential

Global Market

