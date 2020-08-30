Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Frequency Converter Market market.

The global frequency converter market report has been segmented on the basis of sensor type, end user, and region.

Global Frequency Converter Market: Overview

Frequency converter, also known as frequency changer, is an electronic device that alternates frequency of current for certain frequency to another frequency. Frequency converter is categorized into two types namely rotary frequency converter and solid state frequency converter.

Global Frequency Converter Market: Dynamics

Increasing demand for frequency converters in defense, aviation, industrial automation, and oil & gas sector is a major factor driving growth of the global frequency converter market. In addition, upgradation of infrastructure in industrial sector is another factor supporting growth of the global market. Furthermore, growing use of frequency converters in power generation plants is a factor expected to support growth of the global frequency converter market.

However, different electricity standards in various countries is a factor that may hamper growth of the global frequency converter market. Nevertheless, increasing demand for electrical equipments can create high revenue opportunities for prominent players in the target market.

Global Frequency Converter Market: Segment Analysis

Among the type segments, the static segment is expected to account for major share in terms of revenue in the global market. Static frequency converter is type of the device that according to the input set point, alters frequency of an input signal. It has low installation cost as it does not require heavy machinery. Compared to other mechanical coverts it offers low noise and also occupies less space. These are factors supporting growth of this segment in the target market. In addition, increasing demand for static frequency converter, owing to rising awareness regarding noise pollution is another factor supporting growth of this segment.

Among the end user segments, the aerospace & defense segment is expected to register lucrative growth in terms of revenue over the forecast period. In case of aircraft maintenance, frequency converters are used for reducing its dependency on auxiliary power units, as frequency converters helps to supply required power to the aircraft is a factor anticipated to fuel growth of aerospace & defense segment in the near future.

Global Frequency Converter Market: Regional Analysis

Currently, market in Europe dominates in the global market in terms of revenue and is expected to maintain its position over the forecast period. High investment for expansion of aviation, energy and marine infrastructure in countries such as UK and Germany is a key factor driving growth of the target market in this region. In addition, presence of prominent players in this region is another factor expected to support growth of the frequency converter market in the near future. Market in North America accounts for second-highest share in terms of revenue in the near future. Market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to register lucrative growth in terms of revenue in the near future, followed by Latin America and Middle East & Africa. Increasing demand for frequency converter, owing to growing industrial sector is a key factor fueling growth of the target market in Asia Pacific.

Global Frequency Converter Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by type:

Rotary

Static

Segmentation by end user:

Oil & Gas

Process Industry

Aerospace & Defense

Marine/Offshore

Power & Energy

